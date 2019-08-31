Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Sexy Black Dress On Tokyo Adventure

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver has been thrilling her 6 million Instagram followers with snaps of her adventures abroad in Tokyo, Japan. The Danish bombshell has rocked revealing workout attire, shared a shot of herself out at a restaurant getting some food, and even shared a few gorgeous shots that highlight some of Tokyo’s unique sights.

Skriver recently shared a snap taken during her final night in Tokyo. In the shot, Skriver rocked a black dress that looked incredible on her lean physique. The dress was a one-shoulder style and revealed just a hint of cleavage, and then had a cut-out portion that showcased her chiselled abs. Though the dress went to about mid-calf, the high slit on one side meant that her legs were almost entirely on display — and looking amazing.

She kept her accessories simple, opting for a pair of pointed-toe shoes and a gold bangle, and had her hair up in a bun for a sleek and chic look. Skriver posed on a stone walkway that had a tree tucked away in one corner. Behind her was a gorgeous feature wall. Skriver made sure to tag the retailer Revolve in the post, as she appeared to be in Tokyo on a trip for the brand’s latest #revolvearoundtheworld campaign.

Skriver’s followers loved the final snap of her time in Japan, and the post received over 144,000 likes in just one day.

Many of her fans filled the comments section with compliments and questions all about her stay and even her hobbies.

“What was your favorite thing about this trip?” one follower asked.

Another fan asked “do you watch animes Jo? Did you buy mangas and merch from Japan?”

Many of her ‘subskrivers’ — the name she gives her followers and fans — also shared that they were thrilled to finally get the opportunity to meet her. Skriver evidently had some events while out in Tokyo where fans were given access to her, and the Danish bombshell made quite an impression.

The beauty has been in Tokyo for quite some time now. She posted a sizzling selfie on August 21, in which she was sprawled out across a ledge in front of a huge window wearing just skimpy white lace lingerie. Tokyo was visible through the window, and Skriver gazed out at the bustling metropolis while tantalizing her followers.

She also found the time to see quite a few sights, as she posed in a few unique places. Though she seems to have spent the majority of her time in Tokyo, she also took a snap from Osaka.