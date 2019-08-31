Lauren Goodger Flaunts Curvy Form Amid Weight Gain Struggles

Lauren Rose Goodger hasn’t been as active on social media as her former The Only Way Is Essex co-stars have been as of late. So, the sexy snapshot of herself rocking a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit published to her account on Saturday morning was well-received by her 770,000 Instagram followers.

The post contained two snapshots of the TV personality sporting a snug jumpsuit that hugged her curvaceous form in all the right places. The first photo in the collection featured a side view of Lauren as she looked back over her shoulder. The angle of the snap highlighted just how voluptuous her derriere was.

With a paper bag style-waistband hidden underneath a huge square belt buckle, the second sizzling snap was taken from in front of Goodger while at a slightly upward angle. The material of the snug jumpsuit was so clingy that it was obvious the glamour model was not wearing a bra as the outline of her nipples was clear as day.

While the post has only been on her profile for a few hours, her followers flooded the sexy snaps with nearly 4,000 likes and just shy of 100 comments.

According to the caption, Goodger admits that the reason she is successful is because of how many times she failed to get to where she is today.

The only thing her fans seemed to have an issue with was the caption as they hardly considered the breathtaking photos to be a “failure.”

“Absolutely stunning amazing and beautiful,” one of her followers gushed.

A second added, “You look lush.”

Many opted to shower the comment section with emoji. A few even wanted some details on the jumpsuit she was wearing. No one, however, had anything negative to say about her appearance.

According to OK! Magazine, one of the reasons Lauren may not be as active on social media is because she’s currently struggling with a weight gain issue. As Daily Mail confirms, Goodger is “desperate” to shed the weight she gained while “partying, eating, drinking and being lazy” during the filming of Celebs Go Dating.

As fans of the 32-year-old know, Lauren hasn’t had the best of luck in the love department. She opted to be a member of the reality dating show cast with the hopes of someone else being better at picking a partner for her than she was at doing it by herself.

A source close to the TV personality talked to Daily Mail.

“She was in great shape before filming Celebs Go Dating but the dates are always meals and booze.”

The source did not, however, believe Lauren regretted going on the show as it helped her learn to “love herself” again.