Is Target Open On Labor Day? Here Are The Hours

The retail giant will be serving up Labor Day deals ahead of a magical launch.

Labor Day honors working Americans with the gift of a three-day weekend, but not everyone is clocking out for the September holiday. At Target, employees will be on the job as the chain retailer remains open for consumers to pick up last-minute cookout gear, back-to-school school supplies, or to hunt down end-of-summer deals.

According to House Beautiful, Target will be open on Labor Day this year and will be operating during normal business hours in most locations across the U.S. While most Target stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, the hours could vary by location. To be sure of the Labor Day hours at your nearest store, you can check the Target website.

Target is already announcing a slew of Labor Day deals that run through Monday. Curbed notes that some of the store’s top-notch deals and steals include up to 30 percent off of bed and bath items, BOGO deals on window treatments, and hefty discounts on TV and electronics in a Labor Day tech sale. There’s also a sorting goods sale and a free $25 gift card up for grabs on select purchases of $100 of toys and games. You can see a full list of Labor Day sale items on Target’s website.

Of course, it’s Labor Day, which means fall is on the horizon. It won’t be long before Target unloads the Christmas merchandise, but for now, fall and Halloween items will be mixed in with the summer clearance items.

The popular Instagram page Target Does It Again has already posted photos of some of Target’s cool fall merchandise, including straw pumpkins and Halloween décor.

Target has recently announced a partnership with Disney. Shortly after the Labor Day sales end, the retail giant will team up with the Walt Disney Company to open 25 Disney stores inside of Target stores, according to USA Today. The first Disney-in-Target locations will open Oct. 4 and will be spread out at various Target locations across the country. Another 40 Disney-Target locations are expected to open by October 2020 as Disney spreads its wings from traditional mall locations.

Disney Stores will open at 25 Target locations across the U.S., thanks to a partnership that helps extend Disney’s reach beyond its mall locations https://t.co/KU0Tqskcmf — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 25, 2019

Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said that fans of the House of Mouse are “always” saying they “want more Disney.”

“We believe that by extending our Disney footprint to Target stores we’re going to be able to give our guests that opportunity,” he said.

The 750-square-foot Target Disney shops will be located near the retailer’s children’s clothing and toy departments and will feature more than 450 magical items.