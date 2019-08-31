WWE News: Triple H Rips Former Tag Team, ‘Absolutely Zero Interest’ In Bringing Them Back

Triple H isn't going to let this rumor catch any amount of fire.

The world of professional wrestling is one that is always full of speculation and absolutely riddled with rumors. Social media is always talking about who could return here or who may jump ship to another company, but a lot of them never end up having any credibility. One rumor floating around lately is that a controversial tag team had talks to return to WWE, but a higher-up in the company has decided to squash that one immediately.

When it comes to rumors, WWE is one of those promotions that usually doesn’t touch on them and just lets them run their course. If there is no truth to them, they simply fall by the wayside and disappear. If there is any validity to the rumors, WWE will let them be announced on their own terms and when they choose to do it.

The Inquisitr recently reported a rumor going around that said the tag team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass were in talks to rejoin WWE. The superstars were each released by the company after controversial situations with both leaving on rather poor terms.

The rumors said that offers had actually been extended to both members of the tag team, but it wasn’t yet known if they had accepted them. Knowing this speculation was going around, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT spoke with Triple H and addressed the idea of Big Cass and Enzo heading back to WWE.

Triple H wasn’t having any of it as you can see on Twitter.

So.. A 30 minute sit down with Triple H and yes, it’s a serious career highlight. “I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumours. Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I’m sure spreading rumours is working well for him but I want no part of it.” pic.twitter.com/hQ266NdEf8 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2019

The day after the news started making the rounds that they were in talks with WWE, Wrestling Inc. reported that the promotion immediately shot it down. They said there was no basis for the story and that there had been zero discussions with Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

After WWE denied the reports of them having discussions with the tag team, Cass (now known as CaZXL) hopped on Twitter to comment on the situation.

This is one of those wrestling rumors that is so far out there that many fans found it hard to believe from the very start. After credible wrestling websites began picking up on it, though, some thought there may be a bit of validity to the idea of the tag team returning.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass are doing their own thing on the independent circuit now, and they could end up anywhere at anytime. While some fans believe that never is actually never in wrestling, it does seem as if their time with WWE has completely passed. Rumors are flying around about the controversial tag team, but Triple H appears to have completely put those to bed for good.