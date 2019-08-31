Mila Kunis Stuns In Tight Tank & Zero Makeup As Paparazzi Catches Crystal-Clear Shots

Mila Kunis seems to be sticking by her trademark, while at the same time, bucking her trend. The Family Guy actress appears to have stuck to her no-makeup philosophies, but with her most recent coffee run being the third in the space of a few weeks, it looks like the star’s low-profile side has morphed into making this 36-year-old a bit of a regular on Los Angeles streets.

Photos obtained by Daily Mail today showed the actress hitting up a caffeine joint with eldest child Wyatt. The 4-year-old’s face had been blurred – Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher are known for keeping their children out of the spotlight – but Mila herself could not have been photographed with more clarity. The television and movie star was looking breathtaking wearing zero makeup and a simple wardrobe – if these two aren’t Mila’s trademarks, fans likely don’t know what is.

Mila was snapped full-length as she made her way through the streets. The brunette was looking summery and stylish in a tight black tank paired with flowing pants and simple white sneakers. While the striped and culotte-like bottoms were a little unusual, the finish was, as ever with Mila, low-frills. Mila’s stunning facial features were perfectly captured from the front, although she did appear to throw the camera a little shade in the one photo delivering eye contact.

When it comes to boasting a fuss-free attitude towards all things glam, Mila seems to fly the flag. The actress will don cosmetics for her red carpet appearances, but a made-up street appearance from Mila is a rarity. Speaking to Glamour, Mila aired her thoughts.

“Fine! I don’t wear makeup. I don’t wash my hair every day. It’s not something that I associate with myself. I commend women who wake up 30, 40 minutes early to put on eyeliner. I think it’s ­beautiful. I’m just not that person. So to go to a shoot and have my makeup artist put on face cream and send me off to do a photo, I was like, ‘Well, this makes life easy.’ And you’re still protected. Nobody’s there to make you look bad. Do you watch Game of Thrones?”

Mila is, however, not the only Hollywood star known to walk L.A.’s streets with a fresh face. Actress Angelina Jolie is renowned for going bare, as is The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco. Likewise fans of the natural glow are actress Hilary Duff and singing sensation Selena Gomez.