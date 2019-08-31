Miranda Lambert Sizzles In Denim & Leather

Country cutie Miranda Lambert recently shared a sizzling shot on her Instagram page that had her 3.6 million followers drooling.

Lambert rocked a pair of snug boot-cut denim jeans in the shot, paired with cowboy boots, though they weren’t clearly visible in the photo. The jeans hugged her curves perfectly and accentuated her incredible body. Along with a simple white v-neck tee, Lambert gave off a cute girl next door vibe. She added a bit of country flair and expressed her style by accessorizing the look with a belt that had a “Boss Lady” belt buckle. She also sported a tan and white leather jacket with arrow detailing and tied cuffs. Lambert’s hair was down in loose, tousled blond waves. She looked utterly gorgeous.

The setting for the photo was just as stunning. Lambert had one arm propped on a gorgeous brown leather guitar case and was leaning against a vintage silver Airfloat trailer. As she explained in the caption of the post, the trailer was actually the dressing room for actor James Dean when he was in the film Giant.

Though the photo was beautiful on its own, Lambert’s post was also intended as a promotion for one of her latest projects. In the caption she tagged the account for her fashion brand, Idyllwind by Miranda Lambert. Idyllwind offers everything from jeans to dresses, accessories from boots to belts, and even a few looks just for lounging around the house.

Fans who were feeling Lambert’s look in the snap could easily head to the site and pick up the items she wore to capture her country babe vibe.

The singer’s fans loved the shot, which received over 7,200 likes within just 15 hours and was reposted on the Idyllwind account. Many were interested in the clothing, but quite a few also couldn’t help but fawn over Lambert’s physique.

“FACT, you look amazing. Go girl,” one follower said.

“How are you so perfect?” a second fan questioned in the comments.

A third follower said “this is such a beautiful outfit.”

“I want this whole outfit,” a fourth fan confessed.

While she promoted her clothing brand in her latest Instagram post, Lambert has also been hard at work promoting her new music. She recently shared a clip of the music video for her new song “It All Comes Out In The Wash.” She also recently released a collaboration with fellow country queen Maren Morris, “Way Too Pretty For Prison,” off of Lambert’s newest album, Wildcard.

Lambert’s fans will be excited to know that Wildcard will be released November 1.