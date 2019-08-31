Elsa Hosk Puts On Leggy Display At The Venice Film Festival

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk is one of the many celebrities who found herself in Italy recently, attending events at the Venice Film Festival. In one of her latest Instagram posts, Hosk shared a stunning triple Instagram update that flaunted the gorgeous outfit she wore, her insane body, and the wonders of Venice, all at once.

In the first shot, Hosk posed in an ensemble she wore to an event and was utterly breathtaking. The top of the outfit was a simple black strapless number that hugged her curves and left her arms on full display. On top of that, the designer layered a stunning gold-printed fabric skirt that draped and shimmered to create a truly gorgeous effect. The skirt was tied in a voluminous bow highlighting her svelte waist, and the fabric was draped in a way that left one of her toned legs on display, looking super-seductive.

Hosk amped up the sex appeal by wearing a pair of black stiletto pumps. She kept her accessories simple, adding a few gold pieces, and her blonde locks were down in casual waves.

Hosk posed on the dock in front of a few boats in the first shot. In the second snap in the series, Hosk showed the way the dress moved from behind. She strutted down the dock as though she was walking down the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, and her skirt blew in the wind behind her. She was surrounded by striped poles on the dock in the truly stunning photo.

In the final shot in the series, Hosk proved that she was enjoying all the unique things Venice had to offer by hopping on a boat. She took off her stilettos and stretched out with her bare feet. Her skirt spilled out around her and across the boat, and she braced herself on her hands, lifting her face to the sunshine. The overall update looked like it could have been taken straight out of a fashion magazine.

Her followers loved the post, which received over 292,000 likes within just one day.

“Second photo took my breath away,” one fan said.

Another commented “you are perfection.”

“How perfect is this dress,” another fan said.

Hosk hasn’t shared exactly how long she’s planning on staying in Venice, but it seems that she’s happy to keep her followers in the loop by posting plenty of sexy selfies that show off her insane body.

The beauty also shared a few gorgeous shots of herself in an Etro dress at the opening ceremony of the festival. For that occasion, Hosk rocked a stunning black gown that draped over her long, lean body and had cut-outs to showcase her sculpted abs.