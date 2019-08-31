‘The Hills’ Star Brandon Lee Poses With His New ‘Dad’ David Arquette On The Set Of ‘Blackjack’

The 23-year-old son of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson has a new movie dad.

Brandon Thomas Lee has been having problems with his dad, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, but who knew it was this bad? The Hills: New Beginnings star actually made amends with his rock star father months ago, but for now, he has a pseudo dad as he films the movie Blackjack.

Lee posted a photo to Instagram to joke that his co-star David Arquette is now his dad, and fans had a field day over the pic—and the young actor’s baggy, acid-washed jeans. In the photo, Lee stands by a hospital bed as his bedridden second dad lays there in a hospital gown. Lee, the son of rock legend Tommy Lee and Baywatch veteran Pamela Anderson, went on to ask fans if they see his resemblance to Arquette.

After Lee joked that Arquette is his dad now, the Scream alum reposted the pic to Instagram and tagged Lee.

“I’m very proud of you son.”

Fans and friends commented on the post, including Lee’s rumored new girlfriend, Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton, who noted she can’t wait to see the project the two stars are working on.

According to Deadline, Lee has joined Ashley Greene (Twilight), Greg Finley (The Flash), and Arquette (Scream) for Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story. The film details the true story of Brooklyn-native street basketball legend Jackie Ryan.

Lee has been vocal about the fact that he joined MTV’s The Hills reboot to help his acting career. While he had a few acting credits to his name before The Hills, Lee told Town and Country the stars aligned when he got the call from longtime pal and Hills veteran Brody Jenner to join the reboot of the MTV hit.

“I knew Brody growing up in Malibu and we’ve been friends for years. I got news that MTV was bringing back The Hills. Brody called and I kinda knew before I picked up the phone what he was gonna ask …I told him, ‘I don’t know, I’ve never done reality TV in my life and this would be a huge step for me’—since I’m trying to be an actor. In the end, I thought it would be a great opportunity for people to get to know me.”

Lee’s instincts were right. He has become the breakout star on The Hills: New Beginnings. On the MTV reality show, Brandon Lee briefly talked about his real-life estrangement from his dad, Tommy Lee, during a lunch date with his mom. Pamela Anderson said she was glad Brandon was in communication with his rock star dad to end the family feud and she noted that her ex-husband has “a lot of good qualities.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays on MTV.