Farrah Abraham Stuns In Long Glittering Dress On The Red Carpet In Italy With Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, have been having a blast in Venice, Italy. The mother and daughter walked the red carpet, and Farrah shared photos from the event on her Instagram.

In the photo, Farrah is wearing a stunning floor-length, long-sleeve gold dress. The former Teen Mom OG star wears her long dark hair up in a gorgeous ponytail. Her 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, is wearing a lacy yellow dress with gold shoes and has her hair in a braid. In the caption on the photos, Farrah mentioned that this was Sophia’s first red carpet in Italy.

With the photo, Farrah added a caption.

“Thank you to @labiennale great feature films, top red carpet, an great to have child actors in the films & on the red carpets Sophia Laurent is my best date.”

Earlier in the week, Farrah was slammed for allowing her daughter to wear makeup while in Italy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah and Sophia were spotted out in Italy together. Farrah looked stunning in a white ruffle dress while Sophia wore a gold shirt and matching gold pants. However, it wasn’t the outfit that had the negative comments coming in, but rather the fact that Sophia was wearing a dark shade of lipstick. A lot of commenters questioned why Farrah was allowing her daughter to wear makeup. Farrah didn’t respond to the negative comments, though.

In the newest photos, Sophia doesn’t appear to be wearing any makeup.

In the past, Farrah has been open about the fact that she lets her daughter wear makeup. In an interview with Hollywood Life earlier this month, Farrah talked about her decision.

“I would hope that Sophia can express herself however she wants in a safe and happy place. She doesn’t need to feel ashamed for wearing makeup at any age. It’s normal, it’s healthy, it’s beautiful, it’s great.”

Farrah doesn’t appear to be letting any of the negativity get to her while in Italy. She and Sophia appear to be having a great time and enjoying the Venice Film Festival.

Farrah was originally introduced to viewers on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she revealed that she was pregnant with her daughter, Sophia. She later went on to share her life on Teen Mom OG but left the show in 2018. Now, fans can catch up with Farrah and her busy life on Instagram, where she often posts updates.