Model Ashley Haas Flashes Serious Underboob In Calvin Kleins

Blonde beauty Ashley Haas seemed determined to give her followers a treat for the long weekend and knew the best way to do it. The stunning model posted a sizzling picture to Instagram where she posed in a pair of black Calvin Klein panties while raising her cropped top, giving the camera a serious glimpse of underboob.

Ashley, who describes herself as a “model by day, goofball by night” on her Instagram home page, has modeled for brands such as bikini line Vitamin Sea and luxury gown company Hemant & Nandita. She has also walked at Miami Swim Week.

The blonde bombshell has a sizable following on Instagram as well, and boasts nearly 200,000 fans on the social media platform. In her most recent picture, Ashley stands in front of a pink wall with minimalist vibes. With her hair naturally falling around her shoulders, Ashley wears a pair of Calvin Klein undies, in classic black with the wide white waistband. On top, she sports a black Adidas crewneck shirt with three white stripes running down the long sleeves.

The top is cropped slightly, in addition to being pulled upwards, giving a full view of Ashley’s tiny waist and toned midriff. It also gives a serious glimpse of her underboob.

The post earned over 8,300 likes and more than 160 comments.

“[Your] body is insane dude I can’t with u!!” gushed an impressed fan.

“Those abs are fire,” added a second, with the fire emoji to emphasize her point.

“Really looking gorgeous, angel,” concluded a third, with a pink heart emoji.

Ashley posted the sporty picture after commenting in an earlier video on Instagram that “hot girl summer” was ending and football season was starting. The video was her serenade to the end of summer and did not disappoint.

The video begins with Ashley walking into the frame in a multicolored patterned bikini. She then walks over towards the television in the background — which has football on — and musses her blonde hair. Next, she launches into showing off her incredible dance moves in front of the TV.

She begins by swaying her hips and then twirls to give the camera a full view of her killer curves. She even does a modified twerk, before climbing onto the bed for a sultry finish.

The video earned a whopping 16,684 likes and nearly 660 comments from besotted fans.

“Omg babe such [an] incredible everything can’t even start,” wrote one user, with several fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” echoed another, also using the fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Holy smokes mama,” concluded a third.