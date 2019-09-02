Is Starbucks Open On Labor Day? Here Are The Hours

Whenever there is a federal holiday, it can be hard to know if your favorite stores or restaurants will be open. A lot of people look forward to their morning cup of coffee and for many, Starbucks is their go-to place for their caffeine fix. However, you may be wondering if you can go to your favorite Starbucks coffee shop or if you will have to brew your own cup of coffee at home on Monday, September 2. This coming Monday is Labor Day, a federal holiday celebrated across the U.S., with many businesses shutting their doors in observance of this day.

The good news is, most Starbucks will be open. However, the actual hours for each location will vary. A Starbucks representative confirmed to Delish that select stores will be open.

“Starbucks stores are a gathering place for the community and customers use our stores to connect over coffee in different ways every day. We are happy to welcome customers on Labor Day in select store locations. Store hours vary by location, and stores may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs.”

So, what does that mean exactly? While it appears to be safe to assume that your Starbucks will be open on Labor Day, the exact hours will vary based on sometimes-unknown factors. Therefore, before heading out to grab that cup of coffee, it’d be best to contact your local store to ensure they are open.

Luckily, Starbucks offers a store locator on their website. Visitors to the site can type in their zip code or simply their city name and a map of all Starbucks locations will populate. You can then click on the information button which will pull up the address of the store as well as the store’s phone number. You can even filter the results to show you only stores which have a drive thru or offer Starbucks rewards.

The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back On August 27 — Earlier Than Ever https://t.co/a565jqFaOD — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) August 21, 2019

If you do head out to Starbucks on Labor Day, you can pick up a Pumpkin Spice Latte. The popular drink is already back in stores, much earlier than in past years. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the popular fall drink was released August 27. While some pumpkin lovers were ecstatic to hear they could pick up the drink, others weren’t so happy that the drink was being released before September. Since Labor Day is the “unofficial end of summer” (summer doesn’t officially end until Monday, September 23), it may not be too early to pick up that Pumpkin Spice Latte.