Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Cleavage In Lacy Teddy

Swedish model Anna Nystrom kept things seductively simple in her latest cleavage-baring Instagram post.

The blonde bombshell shared a titillating photo of herself on her favorite social media site and floored her eight million followers. The Instagram photo shows off some of Anna’s best features as well as a cheeky caption where she taunts her fans with a “Hi there.”

The racy photo was snapped up by her legions of fans who lap up her every offering. There is little doubt as to why she’s regarded as one of the hottest girls in Sweden and she has a loyal fan base who follow her every post. In fact, the image quickly racked up a considerable number of views. In a single day, the photo has logged more than 128,000 likes.

“Oh Anna, you are so perfect,” said one ardent fan.

Anna regularly updates her Instagram pages, favoring images of herself in fitness gear. A quick glance at her social media pages also reveals that she loves wearing natural tones, with black and white being her preferred colors.

This particular photograph shows off Anna’s gorgeous Scandinavian features. The Instagram model wore her hair in soft loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders and framed her bounteous cleavage. The lacy white teddy also sheathed her buxom figure snugly.

Anna Nystrom drew attention to her eyes with a defined brow and lined her eyelashes with black eyeliner. She wore a natural lip color and little else in the stunning pic.

Loading...

Although Anna is the picture of perfect health, this has not always been the case. It seems as if she used to struggle with her health in 2013. In a Greatest Physiques interview, she shared her story about her journey to social media stardom.

“It all started in 2013 when I created my social media account, like many others. During this time, I was going through a difficult time with my health and I had days when I had too much pain to even make it out of bed.

“I have always loved photography, to paint, and everything that involves being creative, so it became natural for me to start sharing that on my social media pages.”

Anna also shared that she tries to take care of her health. She drinks up to four liters of water per day and maintains that it helps her with her hair, skin, and immune system. Her millions of followers seem to indicate that she is doing something right.