‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Stunning Gym Body In New Pic

Mackenzie McKee recently appeared on the newest season of Teen Mom OG. For fans who are getting to know Mackenzie again, her social media is a good place to start as she often shares updates about her life and family. One thing that some fans may not be aware of is that the mom-of-three is really into fitness. In fact, she often posts pics and videos of herself working out in the gym and even has her own fitness program, Body by Mac. Recently, the reality show star took to Twitter to show off her stunning gym body.

“Do me wrong and I take it out in the gym. Sometimes too much,” Mackenzie writes with the photo.

In the photo, Mackenzie is flexing her toned bicep muscles. She has her hair back in a ponytail and a very serious look on her face as she shows off her gym body. However, it isn’t just Mackenzie’s arms that are toned, but also her abs which are shown in the photo as well.

The photo comes a little over a week after Mackenzie revealed she had taken a break from the gym. In an Instagram post, she talked about taking a little bit of time away.

“Back in my happy place. Took the longest break from the gym than I have this entire year. But I’m gonna come back stronger than ever you be”

With the post, Mackenzie shared some photos of herself back in the gym. Most recently, Mackenzie revealed that she will be unveiling a kettle bell challenge for the month of September.

Mackenzie was first introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Mackenzie found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Gannon. She then went on to share her story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3. The show was cancelled after only one season. Following the cancellation, Mackenzie and Josh married and had two more kids, a daughter named Jaxie and a son named Broncs. Rumors suggested the mom-of-three would be added to the cast of Teen Mom 2, but Mackenzie’s former Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus was eventually cast on the hit show. After a one-hour catch up special about Mackenzie’s life, more rumors surfaced suggesting she would be added to the cast of Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie was in fact added to the most recent season of the show, sharing her story on the last three episodes. It is unclear if she will be added as a full-time cast member on the show.

Fans can tune in to the Teen Mom OG reunion, which Mackenzie traveled to New York for earlier this summer, Monday night on MTV.