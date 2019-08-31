Miranda Kerr Shakes Her Booty & Shows Off Curves In Minuscule Pink Bikini

Miranda Kerr enjoyed a night out on Thursday dressed in a tiny pink outfit to dance the night away. In the snap, the former Victoria’s Secret model is featured in two side-by-side photos that show her dancing in different positions.

She wears a magenta bikini, featuring a push-up top that puts her cleavage on full display and low-cut bottoms that show off her toned tummy and hips. She adds a dramatic sash crossing from her chest down to the opposite hip and wrapping around her middle. The sash is multi-colored with hues of blue, yellow, and silver. It also features a decorative piece in the middle of the bikini top.

The 36-year-old completed the look with a pair of blue and yellow high heels with various cutouts. She wore her long, brunette tresses flowing free and wavy down her shoulders and back and included a bracelet on her wrist that matched the sash. She accessorized with silver earrings and wore a face full of makeup, including black liner and mascara and pink lips.

In the first photo, the model poses with her front to the camera as she lifts her arms out to the side and appears to be shaking her hips back and forth while in the second photo, she has her side facing the camera, showing off a glimpse of her booty and her long, sculpted legs. She has her eyes closed, enjoying the moment.

In the caption of the photo set, Miranda tells her followers that she’s dancing into the weekend. Her 12.1 million followers gave the post close to 250,000 likes in the first 18 hours of being posted and left nearly 2,000 comments complimenting her on her outfit and expressing their love and admiration for her.

“Always beautiful and sweet!” one Instagram user commented, following up with a purple heart.

“U are a real angellll,” another follower wrote, adding a bunch of red heart and heart-eyed emoji.

“VS was never the same when you left,” one other fan lamented.

Miranda lost her Victoria’s Secret Angel contract back in 2013, according to Business Insider. It was alleged that she lost the position due to having a difficult reputation and not being a “big seller” for the company. The model disputed these claims, saying that she chose to leave her post as a Victoria’s Secret model to make time for her family and other modeling jobs.