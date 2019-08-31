Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Backside In Thong Bikini

The view is great from behind on Pamela Alexandra’s Instagram feed.

The curvy model took to her favorite picture-sharing social media site to share a racy picture with fans, showing off her backside in a very revealing green thong bikini. The Instagram photo showed Pamela walking on a beach, with the model adding the caption, “Me on my way to food, after I walk away from confrontations.”

The snap went over great with Pamela’s fans, who are used to seeing the very curvy Pamela mostly from the front.

“YEEEEESSSSS! Finally I back shoot in bikini!!” one fan wrote.

Pamela seems to be having a lot of fun herself on her recent trip to Italy. The Instagram beauty tagged her post from Riccione, a town on the country’s Adriatic coast that is well known for its beaches — and its party scene.

There’s plenty to show from the trip as well. Just a few hours after posting the picture showing off her backside in a green bikini, Pamela posted another short video showing again giving a glimpse of her from behind as she walked in slow-motion toward a fruit tree.

Pamela Alexandra is no stranger to sharing racy shots, as her Instagram feed is filled with revealing glimpses of herself as she shows off in bikinis and form-fitting nightclub attire. The model frequently uses her page to promote some top swimwear and fashion brands, taking advantage of her base of 2.5 million followers to craft some likely lucrative partnerships.

While it’s not clear exactly how much money Pamela Alexandra might make from her Instagram modeling, she’s likely doing pretty well for herself. At 2.5 million followers, she is among the highest tier of models with a following equal or better to others who have the backing of major brands like Victoria’s Secret. As the marketing firm DigiDay reported, Instagram influencers who turn their feeds into marketing opportunities can make a lot of money once they get a following that large. The report quoted industry experts who say these influencers typically will make about $1,000 per 100,000 followers for each post.

Aside from the money she makes from modeling, Pamela also has the chance to jet around the world for her photo shoots. Before she was off to Italy this week, Alexandra has been in Brazil, Lake Zurich, Miami, and another trip to Italy — all in this summer alone.

Those who want to see more from Pamela Alexandra can check out her Instagram feed.