‘The Challenge’ Stars Johnny Bananas And Nany González Put Cara Maria Sorbello On Blast

MTV’s The Challenge has returned to television for its thirty-fourth season, The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, and things are already getting pretty vicious on and off the screen. While making the promotional rounds for the show, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González took a break from taking about the season’s tough challenges to share their thoughts on their fellow castmembers, including Cara Maria Sorbello, according to a report from People.

The duo stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check, where they were asked to participate in a segment called “Cast On Blast.” During the segment, the host showed the reality stars photos of other cast members and asked them to share their honest opinions on each person. When the photo slideshow got to Sorbello’s photo, González and Devenanzio had nothing good to say about their former friend.

“I don’t like who she is today,” González said. “I don’t think she’s a good person, and that’s outside of the game and in the game. The Cara Maria that I saw last season is not the Cara Maria that I want to have in my life.”

It’s unclear what led to the issues between González and Sorbello, but it’s possible the friendship became strained after Sorbello began dating former Big Brother star and current Challenge competitor Paulie Calafiore, who quickly earned a bad reputation for himself with his overly confident demeanor and his penchant for schemes.

In past seasons, Sorbello found herself having to choose between her boyfriend and her longtime castmates, and often ended up standing by her man, which resulted in tension between co-stars like González and Devenanzio.

“We had our issues in the past,” Devenanzio added. “We put all our differences aside. We had this amazing experience on one of the challenges where we actually became really close and really good friends. Because of recent events in her life with new relationships, that’s completely changed.”

“Our relationships changed and there really is a darkness that’s come over her recently that I think has changed our relationship.”

The feud between these castmates has yet to be addressed, but Season 34 has already seen its first major confrontation, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

During Wednesday night’s premiere episode, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Josh Martinez had to be separated by the show’s security after Martinez seemingly interrupted a conversation Tamburello was having with Kyle Christie and Laurel Stuckey. Luckily, there was no physical contact between the two men, and Martinez later explained that things were “cool” with him and Tamburello.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays on MTV.