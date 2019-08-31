Teresa Giudice, 47, Stuns In A Skimpy String Bikini

Teresa's showing off her bikini body during a trip to Greece.

Teresa Giudice is showing off her toned bikini body in a skimpy bikini a new shot posted to her Instagram account. Then stunning 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star didn’t leave much to the imagination in her latest upload on the social media site as she flashed the skin in a triangle two-piece.

Teresa – who’s mom to 18-year-old Gia, 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania, and 10-year-old Audriana – flashed some serious skin in her coral bikini look as she soaked up the sun on a sunbed.

The reality star posed with one leg bent as she showed off her tan to the world, posing with her long brunette hair highlighted and flowing down as she clutched what appeared to be a glass of wine in her right hand with her perfectly manicured nails on full display.

Giudice’s fun bikini look featured a gradient coral pattern across the chest, while the mom of four paired the triangle top with a pair of matching skimpy bottoms with ties on either side. She accessorised the tiny bikini look with several bracelets stacked up her arm.

In the caption, the RHONJ star revealed that she was loving a bikini life while also telling her 1.7 million followers that she was enjoying the sunshine at Principote Panormos Mykonos during a vacation to Greece.

The snap came at a pretty emotional time for Teresa. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the reality star moved daughter Gia into college this week and shared a glimpse at the milestone move on her Instagram Stories.

Teresa took their eldest daughter to college without her husband Joe Giudice, as he’s currently in Federal custody and fighting an I.C.E. deportation after being released from prison earlier this year. The RHONJ star faces deportation back to Italy.

Instead, she had the help of her brother, Joe Gorga, husband of Melissa Gorga.

But while there’s no doubting that Teresa – who The Inquisitr reported as last showing off her body in a plunging swimsuit and tiny Daisy Dukes – has a lot on her plate right now, there’s no doubting that the star was looking better than ever in her latest bikini photo uploaded to social media.

Although it’ll probably come as little surprise to see her looking so fit and toned as the star recently trained as a bodybuilder.

“The most important thing is eating very clean,” she previously told Bravo’s The Feast. “My diet has changed. I even hate the word ‘diet’ but I can’t eat carbs anymore. Like, I’m an Italian girl, I can’t eat my pasta — I gotta eat good carbs.”

Giudice also added that she’s been “working out really really hard and going to the gym every day, doing my cardio” to get her body so fit.