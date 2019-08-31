Melissa Riso Tugs Down Bikini Top Exposing Cleavage On Instagram

Model, actress, and hairstylist Melissa Riso teased her 1.1 million followers on Instagram earlier with a fun new video share.

In the clip, Riso wore a tiny blue printed string bikini. She stood amidst green trees while she flirted with the camera to advertise Bang Energy in a bikini by Meg Liz Swim. The tiny top exposed the model’s generous cleavage, and it tied around her neck. The matching bikini bottoms tied on either hip in bows. Riso’s brunette hair flowed in waves over her shoulder. Soft eyeshadow made her beautiful brown eyes pop in the spot. A neutral lip completed the sexy look.

Throughout the video, Riso moved around and tossed her hair. She also pulled down on the middle of her triangle cup top, exposing even more of her chest. Later, the model turned around and showed off her enviable backside while appearing to enjoy the energy drink she held. In the caption, the actress revealed that the beverage she held is a brand new favor, and she gave a discount code for her followers.

In just a few hours, several thousand of the model’s fans took the time to drop a kind reply.

“What kind of drink is that?” asked a follower.

“Energy drink,” replied Riso. “It tastes just like cake no joke lol.”

A dramatically faded navel tattoo featured on Riso’s taut midsection. She recently posted that she’s undergoing treatments to remove the ink.

“Watching how the tattoo removal is going and can see where it harder to see,” a follower noted.

Not everybody loved that she decided to remove the design, though.

“I’m going to miss your tattoo,” wrote another.

“Keep your tattoo. It is your trademark!!!” one encouraged.

Of course, Riso already made the decision, and the laser removal appears to be working well for her, The Inquisitr reported.

Later, the actress shared a fresh-faced photo of herself wearing brand new workout clothes from Sthenos Activewear, which features pieces inspired by artwork. The leggings Riso wore undoubtedly had an artistic flair with bold, bright colors and shapes. On top, the model wore a simple sports bra. She pulled her straightened brown hair back into a casual ponytail, and some black Nike tennis shoes completed the ensemble. Also, Riso looked ready to get her sweat on with minimal or no makeup.

On her Instagram story, Riso revealed that she had fun party plans for Friday evening, and she wore a revealing light pink mini dress with a lace-up back. She and her friends had shots and then enjoyed a fun drive to their party venue.