Christina Milian Shares Experience With Goats In New Movie ‘Falling Inn Love’

Netflix has just released its latest romantic comedy, Falling Inn Love, staring Christina Milian, and the actress is dishing about her co-stars…both hunky and hairy, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The movie follows Milian’s Gabriela, who ends up losing her job and boyfriend in San Francisco, California. After a night of drinking, she receives an email urging her to enter a sweepstakes to win an inn located New Zealand. Gabriela wins the giveaway and soon travels to a small Auckland town, where she realizes her dream inn is actually a dilapidated structure and home to a friendly goat named Gilbert. Despite the setback, Gabriela decides to stick around and renovate the inn with the help of a local carpenter, Jake, played by Adam Demos.

Jake and Gabriela later develop romantic feelings for each other, but the blossoming romance is soon uprooted when Gabriela’s ex shows up to rekindle their relationship.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly, Milian shared what it was like working with Demos.

“He and I had great chemistry on screen and he’s just such a cool guy,” she said. “Having somebody that’s just so nice, appreciative and has such good energy is infectious. It’s a good reminder that your mood sets off a lot of other people’s moods, you know?”

And the actress didn’t forget to mention her other co-star, Gilbert, who managed to become one of the movie’s most memorable characters.

“Gilbert’s a cutie. Goats are surprisingly calm! We were just cracking up the whole time; they were probably looking at me like, ‘Who’s this idiot?’ Goats are super chill.”

Milian also talked about her favorite scenes of the film, including a scene which required her to belt out ’90s hip-hop lyrics with Demos. While Jake and Gabriela are driving around, Freak Nasty’s “Da’ Dip” begins to play on the radio. The couple starts making fun of the song, but eventually start singing along to the catchy tune.

As for Milian’s real life, the actress is expecting a child with partner, Matt Pokora, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The couple made the announcement by posting identical photos to social media. In the photos, Milian can be seen standing next to Pokora, who’s holding a photo of a sonogram with one hand while the other hand is resting on her hip. The couple later shared photos from a gender reveal party, letting the world know that they’re expecting a baby boy.

Falling Inn Love is available to stream on Netflix now.