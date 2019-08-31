Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Nikki Faces Devastation

The Young and the Restless spoilers fall preview brings some astonishing storylines to Genoa City. Among them is a devastating change for the Newman family. By the end, Nikki’s world will be flipped upside down, and Victor finds himself in peril, while Adam continues working on carrying out his devastating threat.

Although Victor (Eric Braeden) is fighting a life-threatening, rare blood disease, he and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are stronger than ever. Their closeness comes even after they experienced a year-and-a-half of strangeness in their relationship, including a brief period of having an open marriage where Nikki had an affair with Arturo (Jason Canela).

Now, Victor is facing Adam’s (Mark Grossman) threats to destroy the myth of the Newmans, and he is not taking his second son’s words lightly.

“Victor feels any attempts to give Adam the benefit of the doubt have backfired. Victor is on high alert after Adam’s threats and will do whatever it takes to protect his family,” Y&R head writer Josh Griffith previewed to Soap Opera Digest recently.

According to The Inquisitr, soon, Adam decides to try to make amends with his father. He decides it is time to bury the hatchet. However, Victor finds that he’s not convinced. It looks like Victor is smart to not fall for Adam’s apology because he told Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) about his dad’s illness, and he plans to use it to defeat “The Mustache” and destroy the myth of the Newmans once and for all.

“Fans can expect a shocking twist in this story that will change the dynamics of the Newman family and turn Nikki’s world upside down,” Griffith revealed.

Victor is still fighting the good fight, and not that long ago, he had some promising test results from Nate (Sean Dominic). Although the side effects bothered Victor, the good numbers encouraged him to continue with new treatments.

However, very soon, Adam hacks into Victor’s medical records, which will give him an advantage over his father. Of course, Victor tends to always be a step (or three) ahead of everyone else, and it is possible that he anticipated his angry son’s move. However, given Griffith’s tease that Nikki will find her world turned upside down, it seems like Adam may hurt Victor.

Adam may finally figure out how to deal a devastating blow to his family, which seems to be his only reason for existing since his return to Genoa City earlier this year. The problem is, if he succeeds, what will Adam have left?