WWE Rumors: More ‘NXT’ Superstars To Appear On ‘Monday Night Raw’

Even though NXT tends to produce WWE’s most critically acclaimed shows on a regular basis, the brand is viewed as the minor leagues within the company itself. While most of the black and gold brand roster is just as experienced and talented as the main roster stars, its reputation as a development show means it’s regarded as a breeding ground for future stars.

NXT doesn’t command the same ratings as the main roster shows either, which is why the company reportedly wants to feature some of the wrestlers on Monday Night Raw. As documented by Wrestling Rumors, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE is considering temporarily promoting some NXT talent to the red brand in a bid to give them some mainstream exposure before NXT moves to the USA Network on September 18.

The report also notes that Triple H is currently trying to talk Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn out of the idea, as he doesn’t want them to interfere with the perception of NXT as WWE’s third brand. When the weekly show airs on USA, the black and gold brand will be presented as a third brand on par with the company’s weekly flagship shows, as opposed to a development entity.

It’s also highly likely that Triple H is wary of his rising stars losing some of their shine after the last crop of promotions. Before WrestleMania 35, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, and Ricochet were promoted on a whim because McMahon allegedly wanted to spice things up.

Due to the company having no creative direction in mind for the foursome on the main roster, however, their inclusion on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live didn’t make a lot of sense. On top of that, Ciampa got injured and Gargano was sent back to NXT. The pair were also portrayed as tag team partners on the main roster, despite being fierce rivals on the black and gold brand.

They don't want to move to Raw or Smackdown:https://t.co/sAID39oLtH — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) August 26, 2019

Loading...

Giving some of NXT‘s stars a platform to perform in front of millions of eyes is a good idea in theory. If they’re presented strongly and allowed to showcase their skills to the extent they do on NXT, it will give WWE’s unacquainted audience members a taste of what the wrestling-centric show is all about.

At the same time, WWE’s history of handling NXT superstars on the main roster isn’t the most positive in general. With the exception of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Charlotte and Becky Lynch, most of the previous call-ups have been mishandled. Should they be promoted — even temporarily — they risk being portrayed as secondary performers in the so-called big league.