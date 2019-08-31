Zendaya And ‘Euphoria’ Co-Star Jacob Elordi Vacation Together In Greece

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Euphoria Season 1.

Zendaya and her co-star on Euphoria, Jacob Elordi, were spotted on vacation in Greece. An Instagram fan account called Zendaya News posted a photo of them at popular tourist site the Acropolis, in Athens. In the photo, the actress is dressed in a white cropped tee and a pair of blue jeans.

The sighting has stirred up speculation that Zendaya and Elordi might be dating, but as E! Online notes, one of her close friends, Darnell Appling, is also on the trip. She has also posted a photo of her stylist, Law Roach, dancing in a club in Greece. So it seems a lot more like a group trip with friends.

As E! notes, on the show, Zendaya and Jacob’s characters despise each other. Zendaya’s character, Rue, has a troubled past and has been dealing with mental illness. Jacob’s character, Nate, is a typical “alpha male” and he assaulted Rue in Season 1.

This isn’t the first time that there have been rumors that Zendaya is dating one of her male co-stars. Given their onscreen chemistry, fans and tabloids have speculated that she was romantically involved with Tom Holland, whom she stars alongside in Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: Far From Home.

But as The Sun notes, Tom is currently dating a woman named Olivia Bolton. She is British, just like him, and they have reportedly known each other for several years, as she’s a friend of his family.

“Tom and Olivia’s family have been friends for years but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realize the connection between them,” a source said. “Tom’s been dogged with rumors about who he’s dating so finally being public with Olivia has been a massive relief for him.”

While the rumors of Zendaya dating Jacob may not be true, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he revealed that the Euphoria cast became close friends during filming.

“We were like a tight-knit family,” he said. “We spent so many hours on set.”

As Bustle reports, in July, HBO has announced that Euphoria will get a second season. Since the first season just ended on August 4, there aren’t many details about production yet, but the main cast members are expected to return for Season 2.

Although the show has been slammed for its depiction of sex and drugs in a high school setting, Sam Levinson, the creator of the show, has said that he based it off his own experiences with drug use, Bustle notes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he hinted that he would be returning for Season 2 as well.