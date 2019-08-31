AEW News: Former WWE Veteran Signs Long-Term Deal With Company

Despite being included in two shows earlier this year, All Elite Wrestling never confirmed if Dustin Rhodes was contractually signed to the company. After his last match at Fight for the Fallen — where he teamed with his brother Cody in a losing effort against The Young Bucks — his wrestling future has been up in the air. The veteran appeared to be more focused on acting and non-wrestling projects, though he still left the door for a return to action wide open.

Fans hoping to see the older Rhodes brother lace up his boots again will be pleased to know that we haven’t seen the last of the wrestler formerly known as Goldust in WWE. As documented by Sportskeeda, AEW has confirmed that the 50-year-old has signed a multi-year deal with the company, which will see him serve as a wrestler, coach, and producer.

Tony Khan, the president and CEO of AEW, revealed that Rhodes has been an invaluable asset to the company so far, and he’s thrilled to have him on board on a permanent basis.

“Dustin Rhodes has had an incredible wrestling career that has spanned decades. His amazing journey brought him to AEW, and he’s rejuvenated his career here. In addition to all of the wisdom he’s shared with us as we’ve launched All Elite Wrestling, he’s come here and worked so hard for us. His comeback match against his brother Cody at Double or Nothing was one of the most acclaimed bouts in recent years, and it marked a new chapter for all of us.”

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Rhodes wants to run an AEW training school and mentor young talent. While it’s yet to be confirmed if his new role will involve him running a training center to foster the stars of the future, it’s evident that he’s been signed to help out behind the scenes.

AEW announced Dustin Rhodes signed a multi-year agreement as a performer and behind the scenes employee. https://t.co/MdHIwmElSG — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) August 29, 2019

Rhodes brings a wealth of experience to the new company. As a coach, he’ll certainly play a part in helping younger performers hone their wrestling and promo skills. As a producer, he’ll also be responsible for helping the company’s wrestlers structure their matches. As a wrestler, meanwhile, it’s highly likely that he’ll be used as an enhancement talent who will elevate the company’s rising stars.

Unlike many other veteran superstars, Rhodes hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down in his recent matches either. In fact, he’s arguably in the best shape of his career. His Double or Nothing match against Cody was awarded five stars by Dave Meltzer, so his bouts will likely be of the highest caliber.