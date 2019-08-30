American Instagram Model Holly Luyah Shows Off Her Extreme Hourglass Figure In New Pic

American Instagram model Holly Luyah, known to her 2.1 million fans for showing off her extreme hourglass figure, recently took to her page and dropped a new picture which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, which was captured during her recent getaway to Jalisco, Mexico, the model could be seen wearing a crop top that she paired with a skimpy thong. As the model turned her back toward the camera, she put her famous booty on full display to titillate her fans.

Luyah let her hair down and posed while walking toward the ocean. As of the writing of this piece, the sexy snap has accrued more than 112,000 likes and close to 3,000 comments, which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Is it just me or you are getting bigger?” one of her fans asked.

“Bigger in all the damn right areas,” another fan replied to the comment.

“Great view! The beach is also nice,” a third fan commented.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “incredibly sexy,” “best booty in the world,” “true goddess,” “hottest model alive,” and “breathtakingly beautiful,” to express their admiration for the model.

The remaining fans opted for a more millennial approach and used emoji instead of long sentences to let the model know how much they love her.

In another snap, the 27-year-old model could be seen showing off her assets in an olive green bikini. The model wore a full face of makeup and let her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

She struck a side pose to show off her thick thighs and looked away from the camera. According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Baltimore, Maryland.

Within four hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 47,000 likes and about 1,200 comments, as fans and followers drooled over Luyah’s hotness.

Apart from her regular followers, some of Luyah’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Brittanya Razavi, Lateysha Grace, and Meghan Linsey, to name a few.

Loading...

“Wow! omg, this is fabulous,” one of her fans wrote.

“Omg. Just wanna kiss that birthmark on your leg and that’s all,” another fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with the hottie, commented.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, before becoming an Instagram model, the Portland native was a popular fashion stylist. The model has styled A-list celebrities such as Karrueche Tran, Draya Michele, Ariel Winter, and Lucy Hale, among others.