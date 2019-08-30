Gabrielle Union Flaunts Legs In Peach Short Shorts

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union has been collaborating with retailer New York & Company for a while now, putting out collections that she helps to design. She recently released another collaboration collection with the brand, and Union has been rocking various looks from the collection nightly on America’s Got Talent. She has also been sharing the looks with her followers on Instagram to further hype up the collaboration.

In one of her recent posts, Union shared several snaps in an outfit that flaunted her insane body to perfection. The look consisted of a sparkly tank with spaghetti straps and a cowl neck. The look simultaneously highlighted her toned arms and a hint of cleavage. Union paired the eye-catching tank with peach high-waisted short shorts. The bow detail at the waist added a little something extra to the look, and the shorts barely came to mid-thigh, showing off a ton of Union’s incredible legs.

Union shared shots taken in a dressing room where she rocked only the shorts and tank, and then also shared a few shots where she rocked the look on stage before sitting behind the judge’s booth. For the looks on stage, she added a slinky blazer crafted from the same colorful, sparkly fabric as the tank.

She kept the accessories simple, wearing a pair of small hoop earrings and making her legs look even more amazing by donning a pair of high heels.

Union absolutely glowed in the posts and had her hair in braids for the evening. The outfit flaunted every element of her sculpted physique and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 111,000 likes within just one day, including a like from fellow celebrity and style icon Tracee Ellis Ross.

Her followers showered her with praise in the comments section, and couldn’t seem to get over how amazing she looked.

“This woman is not capable of aging,” one follower said.

“I need this whole look. Gorgeous!” another commented.

Another couldn’t help but focus on Union’s sexy legs.

“If I had legs like that I would never wear pants,” the fan said.

As a new mom and fashionista, Union has also been flexing her sartorial skills in the realm of children’s fashion. As WWD reported, earlier this year she decided to add a children’s line to the line she had with retailer New York & Company. She named the children’s line Kaavi James, after her adorable daughter. She chatted with the outlet about the inspiration behind her decision to add a children’s line into the mix.