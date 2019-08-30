Noah Cyrus Appears In A New Video, Rocks A Marijuana Leaf While Sticking Out Her Tongue Like Her Sister Miley

Noah Cyrus looks a lot like her sister, Miley. Not only that, but she has even been known to occasionally copy her older sibling’s frequent facial expressions, like sticking out her tongue in a public forum. In fact, the 19-year-old did just that on her August 30 Instagram share in which she was also pulling at her long black hair.

Noah wore a beanie for the black-and-white shot. She also had put on an off-the-shoulder knit top that revealed a black heart tattoo on her upper body and many more inks on her nicely manicured fingers.

Meanwhile, the emerging artist — who took part in a new video from Benny Blanco and Juice WRLD — seemed to enjoy pulling off certain shenanigans while being photographed. In fact, Friday’s social media upload c0urtesy of Noah fired up her 5.1 million followers as a fraction of them honed in on her telling necklace that rocked a marijuana leaf pendant.

“The fact that u have the same necklace as Tommy Chong in That 70s Show makes me so happy,” stated one amused fan.

“Smoke weed every day,” instructed another follower.

Meanwhile, Noah joined a number of big names for the fresh video called “Graduation” which Billboard called “a hilarious montage dedicated to the future of the class of 2019.”

For the silly yet nostalgic music video, Noah joined various and sundry entertainers such as Hailee Steinfeld, Lil Dicky, Olivia Munn, Peyton List, David Dobrik, Madison Beer, and Charlotte Lawrence, among others.

These big names joined rapper Juice WRLD, who was cast as a person whose “obsession with video games [could] cost him his sight” but who “against all odds… became the first blind regional manager in the history of GameStop.”

Benny Blanco served as Mr. Upchuck, a desperate math teacher who “pretends he hooked up with [popular clique] the Untouchables at a USC party.”

Miley admitted that she has advised Noah regarding certain ways to behave not that her fame is continuing to rise, according to Seventeen.

“I always tell Noah, ‘Keep your Instagram comments turned off. Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don’t Google yourself.'”

While these thoughts from Miley may or may not have been taken seriously, the part about shutting off Instagram comments has apparently fallen on deaf ears. Or, maybe those ears are just taking a break from listening to what her big sister has to say.

To continue to see what Noah Cyrus is up to on any given day, follow the singer-actress on her Instagram account.