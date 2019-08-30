Sofia Richie Rocks Pink Daisy Dukes On Vegas Birthday Trip

Blond bombshell Sofia Richie recently celebrated a major milestone in her life: her 21st birthday. The influencer didn’t just have a simple birthday bash at home. Instead, she grabbed a group of her girls and headed off to Las Vegas for the special occasion.

Richie thrilled her 5.3 million Instagram followers with a quick glimpse of her birthday adventures in a triple Instagram update. In the first snap, Richie posed with four of her girlfriends, including Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner. The crew struck a pose in front of a private jet that looked ready to board, and were all wearing streetwear that looked perfect for a quick flight.

Richie followed the group shot up with a snap of just herself that flaunted her outfit a bit more. For the occasion, Richie opted to wear a pair of high-waisted pink Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned, tanned legs. She went monochromatic with the look, pairing the shorts with a cropped pink T-shirt and pink sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of statement sunglasses, and pulled her hair back in a sleek, chic high ponytail. She posed in front of a sleek and sporty car in the second snap with a frosty drink in her hand.

In the third snap, Richie was off the tarmac and in a luxury hotel in Las Vegas. As the geotag on the post indicated, she was at the Wynn Las Vegas. Richie found a chair to take a selfie in, placed in front of a large green plant and curtains with a variety of textures and prints. She lounged in the chair, leaning back and spreading her legs slightly for a relaxed, yet super seductive pose.

Her followers absolutely loved the triple update, and the post received over 283,000 likes within just three hours, including a like from model Winnie Harlow.

“Squad goals,” one follower said.

Another fan was all about her chic outfit, and knew exactly where it came from.

“In love with the pink Chanel,” the fan said.

“Cmon spice girls 3.0,” another follower commented.

In the caption of the post, Richie told her fans to prepare themselves for serious spam from her trip — and her eager fans can likely hardly wait to see more snaps from her trip.

The update Richie shared seemed to be from the very beginning of the trip, documenting the flight to Las Vegas and the first moments in the hotel. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if she shares any shots from the girls’ nights out on the town, or lounging by the pool in skimpy swimwear.