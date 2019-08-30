Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Sizzles In Orange Swimsuit, Shares Snaps From Every Angle

Supermodel Christie Brinkley has posed for the camera countless times over her decades as a model. Her 21-year-old daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, is likewise making her way in the industry as a rising model. However, Sailor also finds time to model for her Instagram following. While she only has 150,000 followers now, that number will very likely grow as she continues to strut her stuff on catwalks and appear in campaigns for various brands.

Sailor’s latest Instagram post featured a quintuple update for her eager followers. In every single snap, she wore the exact same orange one-piece swimsuit — she just wanted to ensure she captured every possible angle of what she called her favorite suit in the caption.

In the first look, Sailor posed on a lounge chair in the sunshine with a railing behind her and her hair pulled up in a messy bun. She had her arms behind her head as she flexed for the camera and flaunted her svelte waist. The suit rode high on her hips, exposing plenty of skin, and she stared right into the camera with a seductive gaze.

For her second snap, Sailor took her face out of the equation entirely, and posed sprawled across the lounge chair. Her booty and legs were hanging off the edge, and her back was slightly arched. The pose accentuated her curves and had her followers drooling.

In the third snap, Sailor showed off her sillier side. She simply sat perched on the edge of the lounge chair, and had one hand halfway covering her face as she flashed a huge smile at the camera.

For her fourth snap, Sailor stood and turned her face toward the sunshine. Her hair blew out behind her and her legs looked a million miles long in the shot. One leg was braced on the lounge chair, while the other was on the wooden deck below her. Her legs looked long and lean in the swimsuit.

In the final snap, Sailor shared a silly side of herself by posing in a strange position. Her body was somewhat hunched, and her hair was a bit of a mess after she had pulled it out of the bun atop her head. She scrunched up her face slightly and had a black scrunchie on her hand.

Loading...

Her fans loved the series of snaps highlighting her favorite swimsuit, and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Like mother like daughter! Stunning!” one fan said.

“Looking pretty as always,” another said.

Yet another fan compared her to her mother, and said, “unmistakable Brinkley smile.”