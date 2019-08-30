British Model Rhian Sugden Busts Out Of Nude Lingerie In New Instagram Pic

British lingerie model Rhian Sugden is no stranger to showing off her famous curves on social media. In fact, she treats her fans to multiple raunchy snaps every week which always become a hit.

The recent picture also became her fans’ favorite and, soon after going live, it started gaining significant traction both on Instagram and Twitter.

In the snap, the 32-year-old model was featured wearing a skimpy, nude-colored lingerie which left little to the imagination of the viewers. The bra not only allowed Rhian to show off her never-ending cleavage but her matching underwear, attached to the stockings with a suspender, provided her with a very seductive look.

Rhian let her blond tresses down, wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour, and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sultry pose.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Dakota Hotel, Manchester, while in the caption, she informed her fans that the snap was for Page 3. She also gave the photo credits to her photographer, James Rudland.

Within a few hours, the picture has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 240 comments where fans drooled over Rhian’s sexiness and showered her with compliments.

“You’re truly a gorgeous woman,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Jesus f**king Christ!!! too sexy,” another one wrote.

“Omg!!! What a woman!” a third fan chimed in.

One of her fans also wrote that the pic definitely qualifies for Page 3, adding that Rhian should consider doing a photoshoot for a Toronto based newspaper too because she has a lot of fans over there.

Prior to posting the lingerie snap, Rhian treated her fans to a makeup-free photo where she could be seen wearing a white bathrobe, which she deliberately left untied to expose a glimpse of her breasts.

The model flashed her signature smile and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. As of the writing of this article, the snap has garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 200 comments which shows that fans love to see Rhian in all sorts of attires.

Loading...

Right after sharing a makeup-free picture, Rhian posted a very glamorous snap where she could be seen wearing a full face of makeup, which also became an instant hit.

According to an article by The Sun, despite being a glamor model, Rhian thinks that one doesn’t need a beauty regimen to combat aging.

The model also revealed that she doesn’t wear makeup on a daily basis and only opts for it when there is a photoshoot.

“I don’t wear make-up unless I have to, so I’m not ­rubbing my face to take it off later. I don’t even put on lipstick, just lip balm. I try to stay out of the sun. If I go out on holiday I have sun factor 30 or 50 on my face.”