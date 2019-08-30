Tomi Lahren Admits Her Patriotic Clothing Line ‘Freedom’ Is Made In China

Conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren recently came under fire after her patriotic clothing line “Freedom,” created in partnership with activewear brand Alexo Athletica, was reported to have been made in China. Per The Inquisitr, critics highlighted Lahren’s past comments urging American companies to manufacture their products in America instead of China.

Now, The Daily Beast reports that Lahren admitted that “Freedom” is made in China, although she claims that creating the line in the U.S. is the end-goal.

“Like many American small business owners, Alexo aims to be Made in America. We are working towards that,” Lahren tweeted.

In the tweet, Lahren links to a statement from Alexo Athletica CEO Amy Robbins, who made the revelation.

“Due to the increased labor costs and heightened regulations many U.S.-based manufacturers face, we were left with little option but to manufacture overseas to start out. We’re working diligently to bring our manufacturing back home to the U.S. and work with other hardworking companies that pride themselves on integrity and quality.”

Before Lahren made the admission, Andy Lassner, the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, drove the hashtag “MadeInChinaTomi” until it trended with tens of thousands of tweets, per The Washington Examiner.

Lahren recently made headlines addressing comedian Pete Davidson’s comments to a student audience during her appearance on Fox News’ First Thoughts.

Tomi Lahren admits her "Freedom" clothing line not made in USA https://t.co/Y6ouAbfRyZ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 30, 2019

The 27-year-old said that Davidson’s audience ignored the rule because they are “entitled” and feel like they can do whatever they want without repercussions.

Loading...

“How did we get here?” she asked. “Well, simple. My generation has been coddled with safe spaces, trigger warnings, and bubble wrap for most of our lives.”

Lahren said her generation is “embarrassing” and claims that students need to change the narrative.

Per The Inquisitr, Trump recently attacked General Motors (GM) via Twitter for moving their major plants to China. But like Lahren, the President was called out for making his own products in China. Back in 2018, Quartz reported that only 15 percent of the products in his Trump Organization store were made in the U.S. at the time the article was written.

As for GM, Politico reports that it employs 46,000 workers in the U.S. compared to 618,000 about 40 years ago., although — despite Trump’s claims — they company has never moved a facility from the U.S. to China. It’s also important to note that after the 2008 recession, GM filed for bankruptcy protection and let thousands of workers go. However, GM is reportedly planning to shut down some of its U.S.-based plants.