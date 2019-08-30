‘The Challenge’ 34 Star Josh Martinez Says He And Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello Are ‘Cool’ After Explosive Fight

It didn’t take long for the first fight on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 to break out. Wednesday night’s premiere episode saw an explosive fight between veteran Chris “CT” Tamburello and two-time player Josh Martinez that had security step in to separate the two men. The fight began off-camera, but CT seemed upset that Josh kept interrupting a conversation he was having with Kyle Christie and Laurel Stuckey.

In the clip, which MTV shared on their Twitter page, it’s almost impossible to tell what CT and Josh were fighting about, but that fact that Josh stayed in CT’s bedroom and kept the conversation going only escalated the drama. To cool off, CT exited the room and went outside when Josh called him an “a**hole” to Kyle and Laurel. With the door still partly opened, CT heard the comment and came back inside and things only got worse.

After Josh stood up, CT took it as a threat and the two men went forehead to forehead before security came in. Things never got physical, but it definitely wasn’t far off. Fans will have to stay tuned to War of the Worlds 2 to see where things go with the two players, but now that the show has wrapped, Josh is explaining on Twitter that everything is all good between the two competitors.

Pro tip: when CT asks for space, GIVE ???? HIM ???? SPACE ????!! The epic premiere of The Challenge: War of The Worlds 2 starts TONIGHT at 9/8c on @MTV! ???????????????? #TheChallenge34 pic.twitter.com/3TCajPbIHr — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 28, 2019

“Reading messages thanks to everyone for the love I’m glad you guys enjoyed the premiere of @ChallengeMTV didn’t watch last night because me and CT went out for drinks and laughed about the whole thing LoL. We are cool guys everyone can relax,” the Big Brother alum wrote.

It looks like everything is A-OK between Josh and CT, and viewers might get more clarity on their make up when the cast films the reunion in the coming months. CT hasn’t spoken out about the fight on social media, but the Challenge champion doesn’t post too much on Instagram and Twitter these days.

Loading...

There appear to be more fights coming this season on The Challenge, between newcomers and veterans alike. In the season preview, which came at the end of the premiere episode, Paulie Calafiore can be seen being held back as he yells at a castmember who is offscreen. Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran can also be seen giving Jordan Wiseley a very hard shove, while Cara Maria Sorbello and Laurel are also shown in a heated verbal argument.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.