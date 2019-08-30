Mike Pence Gets Overwhelming Support From GOP Voters To Stay On The Ticket For 2020

The poll comes on the heels of a mysterious tweet by Nikki Haley in which she pushed back on alleged rumors of a vice presidential run.

Vice President Mike Pence received a bit of encouraging news on Friday after a new poll showed an overwhelming number of GOP voters preferred he stay on the 2020 presidential ticket with his boss, President Donald Trump.

According to The Hill, a Hill-HarrisX nationwide survey revealed that 69 percent of Republican voters are still firmly on the Trump/Pence train for 2020.

The poll offered respondents four additional options, which included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and the last option was “someone else.”

Out of those four options, none of them managed to reach double-digit support from those who were surveyed. Haley, Graham, and Pompeo all tied at 9 percent, with “someone else” coming in at 4 percent.

When examined by gender, the survey results revealed that 73 percent of male respondents preferred Pence stay on the 2020 ticket, compared to 63 percent of women.

Last week, according to CNN, Haley caught many by surprise with a tweet in which she attempted to push back rumors of a vice presidential run while throwing her full support behind Pence. The issue, as CNN reported, was that there weren’t any such rumors floating around, at least publicly.

“Enough of the false rumors,” Haley wrote. “Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support.”

The tweet may have been sparked by a combination of when Trump refused to endorse Pence for the 2024 election, and an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal by Andrew Stein, a New York Democrat who supports Trump.

In the op-ed, Stein suggested that adding Haley to the 2020 ticket could be a positive move for Trump’s trouble that he has with Republican women.

“It’s too late for Mr. Trump to revamp his political personality. But with the 2016 election in the past, Nikki Haley on the ticket could tamp down the antipathy for Mr. Trump that seems to afflict so many moderate and Republican-leaning women,” Stein wrote.

What do you think of this, friends? https://t.co/dpErP2B7y1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 21, 2019

Loading...

CNN suggested that another possible explanation for her recent tweet is because she might have heard something about Trump’s intentions for Pence that the public is not yet aware of. That, or she might have done it for her own personal political ambitions.

“The only person talking about Nikki Haley as VP is Nikki Haley herself,” a senior administration official told the Washington Examiner last week.

Though she has stated that she has no immediate plans for a position of power in politics, she has been widely touted as a potential up-and-comer with a future in D.C. politics.