Shantal Monique Leaves Little To The Imagination In Extremely Risque Outfit

American bombshell Shantal Monique frequently posts her skin-baring snaps on the photo-sharing platform which always tend to go viral.

This is exactly what happened to her latest share, where the model could be seen dressed up in a crepe pink crop top that she teamed with a tiny white thong.

The model’s short top allowed her to show off a glimpse of underboob to titillate her fans while her thong put her well-toned thighs and legs on full display.

The model let her blond tresses down, wore minimal makeup and flashed her signature smile to melt many hearts. In the caption, she asked her fans to post about the things that make them smile. She shared with her fans that wearing clothes by the cannabis brand Ignite and using CBD oil makes her happy.

Within four hours of going live, the picture has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 500 comments where fans and followers couldn’t contain their excitement at the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Seeing this post made me smile,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“Your smile is amazing,” another one wrote.

While most of the comments were positive in nature, one fan wrote that he is not happy to see “another Bilzerian girl.”

The commentator was referring to Dan Bilzerian, the owner of Ignite who is known for his lavish lifestyle and being surrounded by models throughout the year.

In response to the comment, Shantal said that she has been modeling for Ignite since the beginning of the year, therefore, she is not new to the Bilzerian club. Replying to the comment, the disappointed fan wrote the following.

“Sigh. Thought you were different. Oh well.”

Prior to posting the sexy snap, Shantal treated her fans to a new video clip where she could be seen wearing a light blue crop top with a very low-cut neckline — one that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage.

The model let her hair down and wore minimal makeup to stay true to her style. In the clip, she announced that she would be hosting a party at the Sapphire Dayclub Pool on Labor Day, Monday September 2. The club is famous in Vegas for being the “ultimate topless dayclub” in the state.

The video has amassed almost 50,000 views and 470-plus comments as of this writing, which shows that Shantal is quite popular on Instagram.

According to Famous Birthdays, Shantal is not only well-known on Instagram, but she was also the former South African Playmate of the Year and was later featured as a Playboy Cyber Girl twice.