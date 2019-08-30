‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Goes Wedding Dress Shopping Without Former Bestie Kristen Doute

Stassi Schroeder went shopping with a couple of her other co-stars.

Stassi Schroeder isn’t wasting any time when it comes to planning her upcoming nuptials to Beau Clark and on Thursday, August 29, she went wedding dress shopping with a couple of her co-stars.

While filming on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules wrapped earlier this month, Schroeder has remained close with her co-stars, including Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney, both of whom tied the knot earlier this summer.

According to an August 30 report from Us Weekly magazine, Schroeder shared a photo of herself after her wedding shopping appointment, confirming that both Cartwright and Maloney had been part of her shopping trip. As for who wasn’t included, Kirsten Doute was nowhere in sight and Schroeder’s online audience quickly took notice of her absence.

“Sad that Kristen wasn’t there. I really hope you girls figure it out,” one person commented.

“Not without Kristen,” said another. “You guys please fix this! You can’t go through this awesome and exciting time without her! You guys love each other!!!!”

Schroeder and Doute have been the best of friends for years but for the last couple of months, they have barely been seen together at all. In fact, Doute was missing when Schroeder celebrated her engagement to Clark at Lisa Vanderpump’s home in Beverly Hills, California earlier this month and when Doute celebrated her T-shirt line at an event in Los Angeles, Schroeder was not present.

Schroeder and Clark became engaged at the end of last month but unfortunately, Doute hasn’t been celebrating the engagement alongside the happy couple. Instead, in her latest Instagram photos, she’s been seen traveling and spending time with her other co-stars, including Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

She’s also been seen on a number of occasions with Cartwright.

On Instagram weeks ago, Schroeder’s mom, Dayna, addressed the feud between Schroeder and Doute and admitted that she was “quite sad” that Doute wasn’t in attendance during Schroeder and Clark’s engagement party.

Loading...

“But I didn’t really know all the particulars. So I was out of the loop for awhile,” Dayna wrote.

As for the future, Dayna seemed hopeful that the former friends would eventually reconcile.

“Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life…..each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time,” she stated.

Schroeder, Doute, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.