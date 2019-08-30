Wendy Williams Shows Off Major Cleavage While Heading To Miami For Labor Day Weekend

Wendy Williams is ready to close out her “Hot Girl Summer” with a bang.

The daytime talk show host posted a photo on Friday as she prepared for a fun Labor Day weekend with her girls. While standing next to a black car, Williams is posing while wearing her signature hot pink poof. Her cleavage is on full display as she wears a black dress. She paired the look with hot pink sneakers and large black glasses. Her blonde hair is in loose curls as she wears a diamond choker. Behind her is a Delta plane as Williams prepares to board on her way to Miami.

At the time of writing, Williams’ post received more than 50,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments under the post, including words from the host’s famous friends.

“My sis looking good! On the wayyyy! Kinda scared of the weather tho,” NeNe Leakes said about Williams’ Miami trip.

“It’s truly fire that you’re flying to Miami for a girls weekend as a hurricane is making landfall,” The Fat Jewish chimed in.

The concern for Williams comes after reports have circulated that Hurricane Dorian is set to hit Florida over the weekend. According to CBS News, the Category 3 hurricane has already approached the Florida coast. The hurricane is expected to increase to a Category 4 hurricane by the end of the Labor Day weekend and is said to be “extremely dangerous.”

While the hurricane is expected to hit Miami, Williams doesn’t seem to be scared of what’s to come. The soon-to-be-divorced television personality shared another photo from her Instagram page in which she confirmed that there was “no rain” at the moment. She also shared that she was with her family, including her son, Kevin Hunter, Jr. The host also shared that she invited Tamar Braxton, but she declined due to the upcoming hurricane. Leakes was also reportedly invited but will be arriving on Saturday, August 31.

The trip to Miami is possibly the cherry on top of Williams’ controversial summer. This summer is the first she’s had since filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter back in April. The Inquisitr previously reported that since learning that Hunter fathered a child during their marriage with his mistress Sharina Hudson, she has been in New York City dating, going out and seemingly living her best life. According to her Instagram page, celebrities like Leakes, Kris Jenner, Blac Chyna, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Dr. Oz have helped her have an unforgettable summer before The Wendy Williams Show returns on September 16.