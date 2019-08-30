‘RHOC’ Stars Shannon Beador And Tamra Judge Swear They Didn’t Know They Were Being Recorded In SUV

Last Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County further highlighted a rumor about Kelly Dodd that might be one of the most dramatic rumors told in the entire Housewives world. After Vicki Gunvalson insinuated she had some dirt on Kelly, Tamra Judge immediately questioned if her Tres Amigas pal was talking about the “train” rumor. Shannon Beador and Vicki got up in arms at the mention of the train and shut down the conversation at the table.

It was then shown that Tamra, Shannon, and Gina Kirschenheiter discussed the rumor in a car on the way to their next destination. There were no cameras in the car, so the audience was only shown a black SUV driving down the highway while listening to audio from the women. The ladies all swore they would not bring up the rumor again while suggesting that Vicki was the one who heard it and shared it. In the episode shared by Bravo, Tamra admits that it was just a rumor, and Vicki had shared it with her.

“Eight guys pulled a ‘train’ on Kelly,” Tamra is heard saying in the car.

Then in her confessional interview, Tamra explains what a train is to her interviewer only further damaging Kelly’s reputation, whether the story was true or not true. The conversation in the SUV had people calling out Tamra and Shannon on social media, with the two women being labeled as hypocrites after continuing to talk about the rumor on camera after swearing they would shut it down.

Shannon and Tamra are now speaking out on social media to say they had no idea they were being recorded in the car together.

“I refused to say anything until the cameras were off and no one was mic’d. And I made sure no one had a microphone on them when we got into the car. What I didn’t know is that there was still audio in the car after our dinner,” Shannon wrote on Instagram.

Tamra shared Shannon’s post on her own personal page and added a caption to backup her friend’s claims.

“Lots of people are questioning why the 4 of us would talk about something private on camera then say ‘this lies and dies here.’ The absolute truth is we were done filming, Not mic’d and had a private conversation (lot of it missing) between 4 friends. We had No idea our audio was being recorded, that’s why you don’t see our faces,” Tamra added.

Shannon added some hashtags to her post, saying that she was a good friend, and not the hypocrite that people were labeling her as. She closed out the post with a red heart emoji, while Tamra decided to close hers with a little shade toward Kelly.

Tamra made sure to note that Kelly was fully aware she was on camera when she brought up rumors about David Beador and Eddie Judge in past seasons, but they were being criticized for shutting down a rumor off-camera.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.