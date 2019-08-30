Yazmin Oukhellou Flashes Curvaceous Bosom In Denim Mini Dress

Another day, another busty snapshot from The Only Way Is Essex bombshell Yazmin Oukhellou.

The TOWIE star turned the heat up for her 497,000 followers on Friday afternoon by sharing a sexy photo of herself rocking a long-sleeved denim mini wrap dress with a paper bag waist and plunging neckline.

The revealing neckline plunged to just above her navel, putting nearly half of her curvy bust on full display.

Her long dark locks were styled straight with a part down the middle as they flowed down her body and around her bosom so her exposed bust wasn’t shielded. She raised one of her hands up as she appeared to be playfully fiddling with her hair. Her face was turned to the side as she gazed off into the distance.

The steamy snapshot was taken outside as she walked down a gravel pathway with green grass on either side of her and several trees with lavender flower buds behind her.

Yazmin kept things simple in the cosmetic department. She sported a pink lip color and a thick layer of black eyeliner with smokey eyeshadow. She also worked in bronzed blush that paired well with her sunkissed complexion.

The sexy snap came just 24 hours before the TV personality shared a candid photo with significantly less makeup as she revealed her recent trip to her dermatologist. Her post explained that it was her monthly review for the use of Roaccutane, which is a prescription drug for the treatment of severe acne.

Within five hours, her steamy snapshot was well-received by her massive Instagram following. Her followers showered the racy photo with nearly 4,000 likes and several dozen comments.

Shortly after sharing the photo, her TOWIE co-star Courtney Green quickly flooded the comments.

“Yaaaas,” Green penned in her first comment. She chased it with two additional comments that featured arrays of emojis.

In the replies to one of her comments, a TOWIE fan gushed about how much they adored the friendship Courtney and Yazmin shared.

“Absolutely love you two together best double act and friendship and both for me got the best style in towie with Amber,” the fan penned.

Many of Oukhellou’s fans were quick to obsess over how incredible she looked in denim. Some used single word complements including “perfection,” doll,” and “beautiful.” to describe her.

One of her followers even jealously admitted that they wished they looked as good as she did when they took a stroll outside.