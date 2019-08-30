Brandi Redmond Faces Pregnancy Rumors Ahead Of ‘RHOD’ Season 4 Premiere, See What She’s Saying On Instagram

Brandi Redmond shares three children with husband Bryan.

Is Brandi Redmond expecting her fourth child with husband Bryan Redmond?

Days before the highly anticipated premiere of Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish shared a report revealing that the mother of three recently sparked rumors of a potential pregnancy. This happened when she posted an Instagram update about one of her children.

In Redmond’s post, she was seen holding up an item that, at first glance, looked like a pregnancy test. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that what she was holding was actually a thermometer.

After seeing that the photo had appeared to be something it wasn’t, Redmond confirmed that she is definitely not pregnant. However, the reality star admitted that she and Bryan were having baby fever. She also said that some of her family members had been fooled by her rumored pregnancy post.

Redmond and her husband are parents to two daughters, Brooklyn and Brinkley, and one son, Bruin, who they adopted last year. As fans will recall, Redmond announced she had adopted a child during Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Dallas several months ago.

Redmond has been featured on The Real Housewives of Dallas in a full-time role for the entire series.

In another post shared on Instagram this week, Redmond offered a thank you to her many fans and followers for the support they have given to her throughout her Bravo TV career.

“First, I want to start by thanking God & my precious family for loving, supporting and believing in me. I couldn’t share my life with you, without them. When this journey is all said and done, family is first with a lot of love and laughter,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A very special thank you to you all for having us in your homes and watching our crazy shenanigans. I know we aren’t for everyone but I do hope in some way we can make you laugh, relate or just relax to some nonsense that we get into,” Redmond continued.

According to Redmond, she isn’t someone who captures every moment. Instead, she is someone who chooses to live in the moment. Luckily, now that she’s a reality star, many of her special moments with her family, friends and co-stars have been captured for the cameras of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

To see more of Redmond, her family and her co-stars, don’t miss the Real Housewives of Dallas Season 4 premiere on September 4 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo TV.