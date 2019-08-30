Kim Kardashian Puts Famous Curves On Display In A Series Of Swimsuit Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian is posting more photos from her recent trip to the Bahamas on Instagram.

The KKW Beauty CEO looks absolutely stunning while enjoying the beach in her latest Instagram photo slideshow. In the first photo, she is wearing a silver metallic swimsuit that shows off her thighs and renowned booty. Her dark hair is flowing down her back as she wears a pair of black sunglasses.

In the second photo, Kardashian is in the water with her back to the camera, showing off her backside and wet long hair. She then posts a photo of herself floating in the water, and then another one of her standing in the water and pulling her hair back.

At the time of this writing, the steamy photos she posted for her 147 million followers received more than 1 million likes. The photo also received more than 4,000 comments from her fans.

“That water looks so fresh and amazing,” one follower mentioned.

“Give me your body!” another follower exclaimed, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously showed off her swimsuit in an Instagram post she shared on Sunday, August 25. In the photos, Kardashian captured adorable moments between she and her youngest daughter, Chicago, 1. In the first photo, Kardashian took Chi into the water while she was also wearing a metallic swimsuit. The mother-daughter duo then moved on to playing in the sand as Kardashian kisses her on the cheek. At the time of this writing, the precious moments between the two have received 4.2 million likes and more than 11,000 comments.

The beauty mogul recently spent time in the Bahamas with all four of her children. She took the trip as an opportunity to share her first photo with all of the West children: North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 3 months. She said in her caption that rounding up all four kids for the photo was “almost impossible.”

While she had a seemingly good time on vacation with all of her celebrity tots, Kardashian confirmed that she is officially done having more children. The Inquisitr previously shared that the future lawyer posted an Instagram story about whether she would be adding more children to her family, she said that it wouldn’t be happening anytime soon.

“I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she explained to fans.

Fans of Kim Kardashian can follow the star on Instagram for more updates.