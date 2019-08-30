Michael Jackson ‘Wouldn’t Hurt A Soul,’ Says Indian Musician Adnan Sami

The controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, which covers Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s accusations of sexual assault against Jackson, has ignited a reevaluation of the King of Pop’s legacy. While some believe that the accusations are fabricated and that Robson and Safechuck are simply out for money, others believe it’s yet another case of a celebrity using their power and fame to get away with sexual assault.

Despite the allegations, some continue to assert that Jackson is innocent while others remain skeptical. SKJ Bollywood News reports that Indian musician and actor Adnan Sami falls into the latter category and claims to be surprised by the allegations against the “Smooth Criminal” singer.

“It’s hard to associate the image of Michael Jackson that I have with that of this monster that these men are talking about,” he said.

“The Michael that I knew wouldn’t hurt a soul. He was so fragile and vulnerable himself,” he continued, adding that he doesn’t completely believe the image of a “monster” Jackson is now painted as.

Regardless, Sami admitted that it’s hard to know who someone truly is ⁠— especially in show business.

“Showbiz makes you wear a mask over a mask over another mask…until you don’t know yourself anymore. For all we know, the sweet gentle MJ could be as much a reality as the one who seduced children. Whatever the truth, it is very unfair to attack a man and a legend who is no more.”

Sami added that Michael’s image is effectively destroyed despite him not being allowed to defend it and asks people to consider the “frightening” possibility that he’s not guilty.

MTV quietly erases Michael Jackson’s name from VMA award https://t.co/QBhI4rBlsh pic.twitter.com/NDNL34ULP0 — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2019

Per The Inquisitr, the transcript of a conversation between Marlon Brando and Jackson was recently unearthed. It will be discussed on the final episode of the podcast, Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson. During the conversation, Brando reportedly presses Jackson on his virginity, sexuality, and friends. Jackson refused to delve into his virginity and sexuality and told Brando he didn’t have any friends his own age. When pressed, Jackson reportedly began to cry.

Pre The New York Post, Brando said he believed Jackson cried because he was “frightened” to answer his question about his sexuality.

Comedian Dave Chappelle recently said in his standup special, Sticks & Stones, that he doesn’t believe Robson and Safechuck. The pair have since both responded separately, with Robson saying that Chappelle’s comment says more about him than about anyone else. As for Safechuck, he says he feels sorry for children that have suffered from sexual abuse and see how skeptically people like Chappelle receive them.