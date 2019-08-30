Canadian Bombshell Danielle Knudson Stuns In Leopard-Print Mini Dress

Canadian stunner Danielle Knudson had a fantastic time on Friday night. The gorgeous lingerie model partied the night away in scenic Lisbon, surrounded by a merry group of some of her closest friends.

While she certainly welcomed the opportunity to let loose and hang out with her girlfriends, Danielle didn’t forget about her social media fans. Earlier today, the Canadian-born beauty took to Instagram to share a few snaps from the party and show off the stunning outfit that she wore the night before.

The new pics showed Danielle looking fabulous in a chic leopard-print mini dress; a tight-fitting, strappy number that beautifully flattered her hourglass figure. The ravishing blonde added height to her statuesque, Amazonian frame with elegant black stilettos and topped off her look with an entire suite of glamorous accessories.

A quick scan of Danielle’s Instagram Stories revealed that the 30-year-old hottie jetted off to Portugal to attend a lavish and seemingly very rambunctious wedding party. Hosted in honor of the upcoming nuptials of L’Oréal Professionnel consultant Matt Couto and makeup artist Victoria Radford, the shindig was held at the luxurious Pestana Palace hotel in Lisbon.

As Danielle noted in the caption of her post, Friday night’s celebration was actually an ’80s-themed party. The first of a series of similar events organized to mark the happy occasion, the glamorous affair saw party guests parade around in flashy outfits reminiscent of the emblematic decade.

Danielle herself gave off some serious ’80s-babe vibes in her eye-caching party outfit. In keeping with the party theme, the Guess model paired up the leopard-print mini dress with a black lace crop top, which she wore underneath the clingy garb.

Boasting large puffy sleeves adorned with a dainty floral embroidery, the crop top made her dress stand out even more. The stunning model coordinated the piece with black fingerless mesh gloves for an extra touch of ’80s glam. In addition, she wore black ankle socks with her classy pumps to recreate the icon ’80s look.

Danielle looked nothing short of spectacular in the show-stopping getup. The blond bombshell put on a very leggy display in the dangerously short dress, flashing her toned, muscular pins in the thigh-skimming number. At the same time, she teased a bit of subtle cleavage in the low-cut attire, proudly showcasing her busty assets in the curve-hugging, sweetheart neckline dress.

The gorgeous lingerie model added glitz to her stylish attire with an entire collection of gold jewelry. Her accessory set included statement dropdown earrings, a string of delicate pendant necklaces, and a thin bracelet around her wrist. Last but not least, Danielle rocked a woven belt in a metallic gold color, which complimented her jewelry and highlighted her taut waistline.

Unsurprisingly, the head-turning pics immediately caught the eye of Danielle’s Instagram followers, who appeared to be loving the look.

“You look amazing!!!! Nailed it!” one fan wrote under Danielle’s post, adding three heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“You re [sic] wonderful,” was a second reply, followed by a pair of heart emoji.

“Yes the dress [sic],” read a third message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Danielle can follow the Canadian lingerie model on Instagram. Given that Friday’s ’80s-themed party served to merely kick off the wedding festivities, which will most likely last through the weekend, followers can expect further updates to come and should keep an eye on Danielle’s profile so as not to miss any new pics.