Kylie Jenner’s 22nd Birthday Video Diary Has More Soaking-Wet Thong Twerking Than Fans Might Expect

Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday may have made global headlines earlier this month, but it looks like the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t done commemorating the event. The makeup mogul didn’t hold back with the hired megayacht, Mediterranean cruising, and lavish celebrating. Now, a brand-new video offers fans a little insight into the unseen moments. Kylie took to Instagram earlier today with somewhat of a video diary chronicling her landmark moment — anyone watching with kiddies around may wish to usher the little ones into another room.

Kylie’s video today came as a mash-up. Fans saw sweet and touching family moments as Kylie kicked back with boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi, although they also saw a little wild activity. Some twerking booties in soaking wet thongs made a brief appearance as well. The itsy-bitsy swimwear donned by Kylie over her birthday was logged on her Instagram, but fans hadn’t yet seen quite how wild things got.

The video also offered a better insight into those lucky enough to have joined the world’s youngest billionaire. Tributes and celebratory words were left by the star’s nearest and dearest. Mom Kris Jenner left sweet words, with fans also seeing friend Yris Palmer and model and girlfriend to Scott Disick, Sofia Richie. The footage also captured Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, plus Kylie’s new BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

The video today definitely proved popular. It racked up a staggering 2.3 million views within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought in over 1.8 million likes, with a fair few celebrities giving it the thumbs-up. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and YouTuber Tana Mongeau all left a like, as did Ashley Tisdale, Larsa Pippen, and Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro.

Kylie’s birthday celebrations proved interesting on several fronts. While the sheer luxury of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s vacation filled media outlets as she cruised around the Mediterranean, fans did notice that the star wasn’t joined by all of her family. Big sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian didn’t appear on the yacht, with 23-year-old Kendall also seeming absent. Given that the Kardashian-Jenners are known for celebrating together, the missing family members may have gotten fans talking.

Kylie marked her birthday via plenty of partying, but she also brought out a cosmetics collection to honor the occasion. Clearly, this family’s business brains don’t take a break.

Kylie has 145 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kylie should follow her account.