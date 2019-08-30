Kristin Cavallari Flaunts Cleavage & Insanely Tiny Shorts In Hot New Post: ‘Who Wears Short Shorts’

Kristin Cavallari recently stunned her social media followers with another fashion-forward post.

As fans who follow the reality star on social media know, Kristin is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous figure in a wide variety of different outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops to dresses and more. The blonde beauty is the proud owner of clothing store Uncommon James and her fashion sense is always on point.

In the most recent image shared with her nearly 4 million followers, the mother of three looks fashionable and sexy at the same time.

In the photo, Cavallari stood in front of a mirror and snapped a selfie. She showed off her beautiful figure in a NSFW white top that dipped low into her chest, offering views of her insane cleavage. The gorgeous dress cinched in the middle, showing off Cavallari’s trim waist. She paired the look with tiny little shorts that were so small, they are barely visible in the image.

The wife of former NFL star Jay Cutler accessorized the look with a number of gold necklaces. She wore her short, blond locks down and slightly waved. The beauty also showed up with a face full of makeup that was complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, eyeshadow and lipgloss.

In just a short time of the post going live on her account, the social media share earned Cavallari a ton of attention, racking up more than 64,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to let Kristin know that she looked amazing while countless others gushed over her amazing figure. A few more had no words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji instead.

“Why do I feel like you will b able to rock this outfit when u are 60 and still look stunning?,” one fan asked.

“Omg and you have perfect feet. Girl is on [fire],” another raved.

“I love her and its great she eats well and exercises.. I’m a size 2 and eat ice cream and chips..u only live once,” another fan commented.

Loading...

This beautiful woman has been sharing a ton of sexy photos for fans in recent weeks and each has earned rave reviews.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Kristin posed for a poolside photo alongside her hubby. In the shot, Kristin was all smiles, appearing to be makeup-free while she covered most of her face with a pair of reflective pink sunglasses.

She wore her short, blond tresses up in a top-knot as she showed off a hint of her gorgeous figure in a white knit bikini with a gold ring in the middle. She stood next to Cutler, who rocked a face full of scruff and a very big smile.

That post racked up upwards of 1,000 comments.