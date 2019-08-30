Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Is Asked To Name & Shame

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, September 2 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is barely out of a coma and already has to make serious life decisions. He will need to decide whether he is going to throw his stepmother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), under the bus or whether he is going to remain silent about her role in his fall.

Thomas awoke on Friday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. The designer fell from a cliff and came through, without a broken arm or even a bruise in sight. However, it appears as if Thomas will need to make a crucial decision within the first few minutes of his awakening, per Highlight Hollywood.

Doctor Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) asked everyone to leave the room except for his father and the detective. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was glad that his son had made it but was also perturbed because Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) was asking some difficult questions.

Det. Sanchez wants to know how Thomas fell off the cliff. Although the cop has been asking the right questions, nobody has been willing to give him any answers. Det. Sanchez question is specific, per She Knows Soaps.

“Was it an accident or did someone deliberately try and kill you?”

It appears as if one of two things will happen on this CBS daytime drama. Thomas either gives up Brooke as the person who pushed him off the cliff, or Brooke breaks down and tells the detective herself.

Ridge expresses his disbelief towards Brooke's explanation and Thomas's actions. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/g1uxLy3HHM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/f7UowJBQne — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 28, 2019

Thomas won’t have time to think through his statement when he talks to the cop upon awakening from his coma. He may answer the detective’s questions truthfully and tell him that Brooke accidentally pushed him off the cliff. He may also tell the cop that he does not remember.

However, Brooke has been having a hard time. Her husband is furious with her and she feels guilty for nearly killing Thomas. If Thomas does not tell Det. Sanchez himself, she may very well confess to the crime.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 2 tease that Brooke will find herself in trouble with the law. Her sisters and Dollar Bill will come to her aid in her time of need. It seems as if Brooke will need all the help she can get.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.