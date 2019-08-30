‘Maxim’ Model Khloe Terae Is A Bronzed Goddess In Skimpy String Bikini For Racy Instagram Snaps

Khloe Terae is perfecting her “bronzed goddess” look to close out a summer filled with bikinis.

The Canadian model, who has made a name for herself on social media for frequent racy posts, shared another series of revealing snaps on Friday showing off her amazing bikini body and her new bronzer.

The Instagram pictures were promoting Boracay Skin, which Khloe frequently pitches on her page, and were a huge hit with fans. The images garnered a number likes and supportive comments both on Khloe’s page and the Instagram feed for the cosmetics line, where the snaps were also shared.

“Best you’ve ever looked,” one person commented.

“Looking so gorgeous,” another added.

The picture was shared just a day after Khloe posted another very revealing bikini snap, noting in the caption for the Instagram photo that she had “spent [her] entire summer in a bikini.”

With 2.3 million followers on Instagram, Khloe Terae is among the fastest-rising stars among an increasingly crowded field of models seeking to gain attention on social media. Khloe frequently uses her page to promote fashion and swimwear brands, and has leveraged her attention into a cover of Maxim magazine’s South Africa edition, which touted her as an “Instagram sensation.”

The magazine also shared a topless video of the model, noting that the racy video was making waves across the internet. In fact, Khloe has posed topless so often that Maxim was able to compile a list of the “Top 15 Times Maxim Model Khloe Teray Went Topless On Instagram.”

Loading...

While she’s been getting plenty of attention for the racy shots, Khloe Terae is also likely to be making some pretty good scratch. As USA Today noted in a report on Instagram influencer pay earlier this year, stars with backing as big as Khloe’s can earn five figures for a single sponsored post.

“An industry rule of thumb, verified by USA TODAY through interviews with nearly a dozen influencers, marketing professionals and influencer platform founders, is a baseline rate of about 1 percent of follower counts per sponsored Instagram post, or $100 for every 10,000 followers,” the report noted.

“That means someone with 100,000 followers might start around $1,000 per sponsored post, while an influencer with 1 million followers could charge $10,000. And some experts called that conservative.”

Given that Khloe’s feed is filled with sponsored photos of one kind or another — nearly every photo is promoting a brand — she is likely getting plenty of return on her 2.3 million followers.

Those who want to check out more from Khloe Terae should check out her Instagram feed.