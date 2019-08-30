Weekly ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Obrecht’s Pleased, Elizabeth Is Steady, & Alexis Is Curious

The week of September 2 should be a wild one on General Hospital. Spoilers indicate that many Port Charles residents will be struggling, and some will apparently be facing even bigger challenges soon.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Obrecht soon will be getting something that seemingly pleases her a great deal. Fans know that Liesl is attached to several different storylines right now, and it’s not clear yet exactly what transpires that gives her what she’s been wanting.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Brad will be struggling in the coming weeks in knowing that Obrecht could expose the truth about Wiley being Jonah. At this point, however, these General Hospital spoilers don’t necessarily seem to refer to the baby swap story.

Obrecht has a big crush on Jax, and she also knows that Sasha is not Nina’s biological daughter. It seems as if she may see something go in her favor in relation to one of these situations, and this will happen toward the end of the coming week.

Elizabeth talked extensively with Scott during Friday’s episode as she laid out her plan to bring Franco back. Scott is worried about this plan, which would have Liz get Franco committed, bring Dr. Maddox back to Port Charles, and have the procedure done to hopefully restore Franco’s memories. However, Scott seemed to see how it might be the best option they have.

"Drew" has to decide whether his life is worth more than Franco's. Elizabeth is ready to fight for her husband.

General Hospital spoilers note that Liz will be keeping a level head in the coming days. It sounds as if she’ll have to deal with some ups and downs with a struggling Cameron, but she is trying to take charge and take care of this situation. She may find that things don’t go as planned, though, as the following week she’ll be feeling desperate.

There is quite a bit of activity involving Alexis coming during the week of September 2, too. Viewers are curious about this peppy personal trainer Kendra, who seems to have some sinister ulterior motives behind her desire to get close to Alexis.

Alexis is considering online dating, West Coast. Neil Byrne can't possibly be the only fish in the sea… right?

So far, however, Alexis doesn’t appear to be suspicious. How worried should Alexis be about Kendra? As The Inquisitr shared, one theory floating around is that Kendra is Kiefer’s sister and that she’s looking to destroy Alexis for what happened to her brother a decade ago. It may be that she’s connected to Alexis in some other way, but whatever is coming probably isn’t good.

During the coming week, Alexis will be left disappointed over something on Wednesday, and she’ll become suspicious for some reason on Thursday. It’s not known yet whether these developments involve Kendra, but General Hospital spoilers hint that the trainer is someone to keep an eye on in the episodes ahead.

Viewers will also see more involving Julian, Nina, Sasha, and Jax during the week of September 2. Additional General Hospital spoilers should emerge over the next couple of days, and it’s clear that there’s some buzzworthy action on the way during the next few episodes.