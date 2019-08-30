Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Toned Abs & Pink Lamborghini On Outing With Justin Bieber

The couple was spotted in their flashy sports car.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber were spotted shopping for diamonds on Thursday, reports OK Magazine.

Hailey kept it casual in light-wash mom jeans and a tied-up graphic T-shirt. Her incredible abs were on full display. She accessorized the trendy look with black cowboy boots, a matching leather purse, and statement earrings. She pulled back her blonde hair in a top-knot and wore minimal makeup.

Justin wore a floral button-down shirt and cuffed denim shorts. He paired the outfit with an oversized black beanie and white tennis shoes.

After their shopping trip, the lovebirds drove off in their flashy hot pink Lamborghini. The publication noted that Justin has always been a sports car fanatic and his wife may also share his passion.

The adorable couple appears to be more in love than ever. Hailey recently slammed trolls who claimed that she was not supportive of her husband, noted Yahoo. On Wednesday, her husband lead his church congregation in song at Churchome in Beverly Hills. It was a significant moment for Justin as he hadn’t previously performed at church. While on stage, the “I Don’t Care” singer explained that he didn’t want his fellow worshipers to feel like they were at one of his concerts. Fans noticed that Hailey appeared to be absent during the event.

“Why wasn’t Hailey there last night to support her husband at church. She got there at the very end and didn’t even watch him perform,” wrote a commenter on Instagram.

The 22-year-old was quick to clap back.

“I was there the whole time backstage watching every moment,” replied the model.

The couple is set to wed, yet again, in September. According to Elle, the pair previously said “I do” in a secret ceremony at a New York City courthouse. This time, however, they want their family and friends to be involved in their wedding celebration. Justin and Hailey will be having a ceremony in South Carolina on September 30.

Earlier this month, People revealed that the couple had been planning their upcoming nuptials for quite some time.

“They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while. Hailey works with a planner,” said a source. “They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together.”

While the couple has remained tight lipped about the wedding party, Hailey did share some details about the special day to The Cut. In the 2018 interview, the stunner stated that she would like to be married in the woods and have her sister as her bridesmaid.

To stay up to date with the couple be sure to check out Justin and Hailey’s Instagram accounts.