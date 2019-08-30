‘The Real’ Host Jeannie Mai And Rapper Jeezy Confirm That They’re In A Relationship

Romance is in the air for talk show host Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy.

People confirmed on Thursday that Mai and Jeezy are officially an item after leaving their fans guessing for months. The outlet shared that the couple stepped out together last week for a date night in support of Jeezy’s nonprofit Street Dreamz. The formal event was reportedly to raise funds for the nonprofit in its first SnoBall gala. The couple made sure to dress for the occasion, with Mai wearing a sparkly white dress and Jeezy wearing a black-and-white suit with a bow tie. Mai was reportedly there to support her beau, as he received an award at the gala and also celebrated the release of his latest album, TM 104: Legend of the Snowman.

The couple has been seen together on multiple occasions this year. E! News reports that back in January, the two were spotted together after a post from Malika Haqq on her Instagram account. The actress posted a photo with her and then-boyfriend OT Genassis partying with Trey Songz, Lori Harvey, Mai, and Jeezy. Since then, Mai confirmed that she and Jeezy were friends and were exploring their relationship at their own pace.

“Jeezy and I hang out,” she told Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, and Adrienne Bailon during an episode of The Real. “He’s very special to me, so we don’t really have a label to define what it is we’re doing. We’re just having a good time together.”

She also shared at the time that once the couple did in fact make things official, she wouldn’t have a problem sharing the happy news with fans of the hit daytime talk show.

“Real fam you know I always keep it a little too real at this table,” she added. “I promise you that when there is that one special boo, you will be the first to know from me.”

This is Mai’s first confirmed relationship since divorcing her ex Freddy Harteis. The couple were married for 10 years and decided to call it quits last year. The divorce was finalized back in January, with Mai keeping the former couple’s $1.2 million Los Angeles mansion.

According to Madame Noire, Jeezy was previously engaged to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his child, Mahi, in 2016, though the two seemed to have never made it down the aisle. The “All There” rapper has also been linked to singer Keyshia Cole. Jeezy also reportedly has a daughter, Amra Jenkins.