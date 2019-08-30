Find Out If Ramona Singer Is Ready To Quit ‘RHONY’ After Bethenny Frankel’s Sudden Exit

She's reportedly been refusing to film scenes for Season 12.

Could Ramona Singer be considering leaving The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of its upcoming 12th season?

Following the sudden exit of her longtime co-star, Bethenny Frankel, rumors began swirling which suggested Singer was refusing to film scenes. However, according to an August 30 report from Hollywood Life, the longtime reality star has no real plans to walk away from the show for good. Instead, she’s simply holding out in an effort to see if she can get more money out of her employer, Bravo TV.

“Ramona would never walk away from [The Real Housewives of New York City] as she absolutely loves doing the show. It’s opened so many doors for her. She honestly feels right now she’s living her best life,” an insider told the outlet after the start of production on the new episodes.

According the report, Singer has been waiting to reunite with her co-stars for filming because she’s hoping to get a piece of the salary Frankel left behind and feels she deserves it as the longest-running cast member of the Big Apple franchise. Still, when it comes to Singer’s decision to “[hold] her ground” as she attempts to negotiate, Singer knows she doesn’t actually have plans to walk.

“She feels she really helps make the show and couldn’t care less what the other ladies think,” the insider added.

Frankel quit earlier this month, telling the press she plans to focus her attention on other projects.

Although Singer hasn’t yet begun filming the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, she has been spending plenty of time with another one of the original cast members of the series, Jill Zarin, who has been facing rumors of a potential return for weeks.

According to the Hollywood Life source, Singer would love to reunite with Zarin on camera and that seems to be a possibility for Season 12. That said, the insider went on to reveal that when it comes to Zarin’s possible return to the show, she likely won’t be featured in a full-time role. Instead, she could take on a part-time or “friend” role for the new episodes.

Zarin appeared in a full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City for the series’ first four seasons and has made several cameo appearances alongside her co-stars in the years since.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 began filming earlier this month and will air on Bravo TV sometime next year.