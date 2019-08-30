Jared Kushner And Ivanka Trump Reportedly Faced Pressure To Replace Mike Pence On 2020 Ticket

According to Raw Story, Axios reporter Jonathan Swan made an appearance on MSNBC’s First Look and appeared to claim that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who are President Donald Trump’s advisers, discussed the possibility of replacing Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 ticket. The report comes in the wake of rumors that former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is aiming to bump Pence from the ticket and take his place — rumors she has shot down.

Not long after the story, Swan took to Twitter to clarify that Kushner and Ivanka never discussed replacing Pence — they were simply approached by people who believed replacing Pence was a smart move.

“It was somewhat of a relief to some people in the administration who’ve been very wary of her intentions, and as ambassador Haley said herself, rumors have been circulating that she had designs on replacing Pence on the ticket,” Swan said on First Look.

“Certainly, there have been a number of people telling people in the White House, including the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump, that Nikki Haley would be a politically smart choice to replace Pence. So this is partly why a lot of these rumors have been circulating.”

Per The Inquisitr, Pence’s team reportedly believes that Haley was behind the rumors that she’s replacing Pence. As Politico reported, Haley’s attempt to dispel the rumors haven’t done much to mend the rift between Pence and Haley’s allies, and Pence’s team believes that Haley’s statement on the rumors appeared to suggest that it was her that brought up the issue.

I don't know what this stupid website is but this headline is a complete lie. I said nothing of the sort. I said people had recommended Haley to WH officials including J & I. Did NOT say Jared and Ivanka had been spreading rumors or doing anything. https://t.co/uUwss4tM2m — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 29, 2019

Although Haley and Pence reportedly have a close relationship, Politico reported that tensions are increasing — although whether this tension will manifest into actual political conflict remains to be seen. The pair recently attended a Republican retreat in Aspen, Colorado to make an impression on wealthy donors. Although some reported that they were competing for attention, the event was reportedly a sneak preview of the 2024 Republican primary for the donors in attendance.

As for Kushner, The Inquisitr reported that he recently spoke to Republican donors in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and said that ex-prisoners are registering with the Grand Old Party (GOP).

“I guess climate change is not their No. 1 issue,” he joked.

According to Kushner, prison reform is an issue close to his heart on account of the fact that his father, Charles, spent time in federal prison for witness tampering, tax evasion, and illegal campaign contributions. In addition to prison reform, Kushner reportedly spoke to the same Republican donors about the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement he helped negotiate and Trump’s ongoing trade war with China.